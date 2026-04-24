Princess Diana, hot dogs and a presidential matchmaking attempt: Iconic royal visits to America

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When the British royal family comes to America, it’s never just a visit — it’s a spectacle. With King Charles and Queen Camilla’s upcoming trip, expectations are already building for the next round of iconic moments.

On March 31, Buckingham Palace announced that the king and queen would travel to the U.S. to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence. President Donald Trump said they would visit from April 27 to 30. A state banquet will take place at the White House on April 28.

Edward, Prince of Wales, who later became King Edward VII, was the first British royal to visit the White House in 1860. The upcoming visit will also mark the second time a British monarch has addressed Congress. The first was the king’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who delivered a speech at the Capitol during a state visit to the U.S. in 1991.

PRINCE WILLIAM VIEWS TRUMP RELATIONSHIP AS KEY TO MONARCHY'S FUTURE: EXPERT

"There are many fun royal occasions that have cemented our ‘special relationship,’" Helena Chard, a British broadcaster and photographer, told Fox News Digital. "Funny enough, the iconic moments tend to involve food, fashion, dance and normal things, highlighting the monarchy doing relatable things. The optics are gold and leave a lasting message."

There are many headline-making moments to choose from over the years.

Royal broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital that you can’t revisit a past moment without referring to "hot dog diplomacy."

WATCH: KING CHARLES’ DC VISIT TESTS 'SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP': AUTHOR

"In 1939, King George VI famously shared beer and hot dogs with Franklin D. Roosevelt," he said. "This reportedly endeared him to the president and helped build a relationship with Americans entering World War II."

The late queen made her first state visit to the U.S. as a reigning monarch in 1957. She was hosted by President Dwight D. Eisenhower. Turner also said that when it came to her visits, Americans didn’t think twice about rolling out the red carpet.

"During the visit in 1957, it was reported that the queen spent the night in the Rose Bedroom while Prince Philip stayed in the Lincoln Bedroom," he said. "It was explained that Philip liked to have a cold bedroom at night, with windows open to let in fresh air. Meanwhile, the queen valued her warm comforts."

Several royal experts agreed that the late queen appeared at ease in America. She was excited to see an American football game, explore a supermarket with her husband, and see the New York City skyline up close.

In 1983, the queen was invited by President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan to visit Rancho del Cielo, their California retreat known as the "Western White House."

"There was a rainstorm, so they had to make do with a meal of enchiladas, tacos, refried beans and guacamole," said Turner. "Apparently, the queen found them wonderful. Both the queen and President Reagan shared a love of riding and spent time together pursuing it."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

As for the late queen’s sister, she was ready to party.

In 1965, Princess Margaret was on an American tour when she attended what was described as "a star-studded dinner" at the White House hosted by President Lyndon B. Johnson. According to reports, the "royal rebel" and the president enjoyed libations while they foxtrotted into the morning.

As for the queen's son, Charles, he was almost set up with American royalty.

The former Prince Charles visited the United States in 1970 when he was newly crowned the Prince of Wales. An eager President Nixon was reportedly determined to play matchmaker between the prince and his daughter, Tricia Nixon.

"There were rumors that Nixon wanted to set up Tricia with Prince Charles," royal commentator Meredith Constant told Fox News Digital. "Obviously, that didn’t pan out, but the trip was considered an overwhelming success. The pictures of the Nixon girls with Charles and his sister, Princess Anne, captured some of that vibrant, next-generation youth. And clearly, the White House saw the benefit of having the U.K. royals over for a visit."

While the president’s daughter didn’t woo him, a first lady reportedly stole his heart.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In 1981, Charles, who was then engaged to Princess Diana, was a guest of President Reagan’s at the White House, the U.K.’s Express reported. According to the outlet, he reportedly told a friend, "I have fallen in love with Mrs. Reagan." Despite such reports, historians generally view this as exaggerated or taken out of context from a close but platonic friendship.

Chard has a different memory from that visit.

"He attended a youth event on the South Lawn where he was challenged to break dance," she said. "He declined. However, dressed in his smart suit, he did some stiff robot moves for a few minutes."

But no visit captured the public imagination quite like Princess Diana’s arrival.

In 1985, she attended a state dinner hosted by President Reagan alongside Charles. It was her first official visit to the U.S. The first lady invited all of Diana’s favorite stars: Tom Selleck, Neil Diamond, Clint Eastwood and John Travolta. Diana’s dance with the "Grease" star became legendary.

"Princess Diana wore a midnight blue velvet dress that would be known as ‘the Travolta dress,’" said Chard. "As Diana showcased her moves, the guests were mesmerized. It was like a fairytale, arguably the most famous royal White House moment."

But not every visit was so glamorous.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"In 1991, while the queen was giving a speech, nobody had taken into consideration her height," said Turner. "All guests could see was the top of her head. The incident became known as ‘Podiumgate.’"

The unfazed queen later joked, "I do hope you can see me today from where you are."

It wasn’t the only misstep.

"During a speech at a 2007 White House event, President George W. Bush made a gaffe by stating the queen had helped celebrate the bicentennial not in 1976, but in 1776," said Turner. "The queen glared at him. But it was all in fun. As they left the banquet, she smiled and winked at him."

During her reign, the late queen embarked on four state visits to the U.S.: in 1957, 1976, 1991 and 2007.