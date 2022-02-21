Expand / Collapse search
Royals
Published

Princess Charlene of Monaco ‘is doing much better’ amid her recovery, Prince Albert says

Princess Charlene of Monaco was in South Africa for several months to address an infection that developed following ENT surgery

By Stephanie Nolasco | Fox News
Princess Charlene of Monaco’s progress amid her ongoing recovery is looking very promising.

Recently, her husband Prince Albert spoke to the local newspaper Monaco-Matin where he shared a brief update concerning the 44-year-old.

"Princess Charlene is doing much better, and I hope she will be back in the principality very soon," said the 63-year-old, as reported by People magazine on Saturday.

The princess has been recovering after experiencing emotional and physical exhaustion following several health woes.

Princess Charlene of Monaco has been recovering amid her health woes.

Princess Charlene of Monaco has been recovering amid her health woes. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Back in May, Charlene traveled to South Africa for what was supposed to be a 10-day visit. However, complications from a previous ENT procedure resulted in several corrective surgeries. She was kept grounded in South Africa and recovered until November when she finally returned to Monaco.

But shortly after she landed in Monaco, the princess soon experienced signs of emotional and physical exhaustion. After consulting her doctors and family, Charlene decided to seek medical treatment. It was ultimately determined that Charlene would seek treatment in a facility outside of Monaco. Reports have speculated that the facility is in Switzerland.

Still, Charlene has kept closely connected with her family with the help of daily phone and video calls, People magazine reported. The outlet noted that at least one family visit was held during the holidays and Albert has privately visited his wife on several occasions since then.

In September, Albert slammed rumors spread by tabloids that the marriage had been in trouble.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco share twins.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco share twins. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

"She didn’t leave Monaco in a huff!" he told People at the time. "She didn’t leave because she was mad at me or anybody else. She was going down to South Africa to reassess her foundation’s work down there and to take a little time off with her brother and some friends."

"It was only supposed to be a week-long, 10-day maximum stay, and [she is still there now] because she had this infection [and] all these medical complications arose," Albert shared. "She didn’t go into exile. It was absolutely just a medical problem which had to be treated."

Albert admitted to the outlet that he "probably should have addressed" the gossip sooner.

"But I was concentrating on taking care of the kids," he said. "And I thought it would just probably go [away]. You know if you try to answer everything that comes out then you’re constantly [responding], you’re wasting your time… Of course, it affects her, of course, it affects me. Misreading events is always detrimental… We’re an easy target, easily hit, because we’re in the public eye a lot."

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco tied the knot in 2011.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco tied the knot in 2011. (Photo by Patrick Aventurie/WireImage/Getty Images)

The celebrated athlete married the prince on July 1, 2011. The wedding was a spectacle, costing an estimated $70 million for the four-day event. They welcomed twins in 2014.

Their planned public anniversary celebration was canceled due to the coronavirus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

