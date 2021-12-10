Prince Albert of Monaco’s wife, Princess Charlene, breaks silence to celebrate her twins’ birthday

Prince Albert of Monaco’s wife, Princess Charlene, is sharing a sweet message for her twins as the royal continues to recover from her health woes.

On Friday, the 43-year-old took to Instagram and wished son Jacques and daughter Gabriella happy birthday. The pair were photographed celebrating at the palace.

"Happy birthday my babies," the princess captioned the post. "Thank you God for blessing me with such wonderful children. I’m truly blessed. Love mom."

People magazine reported that the twins’ birthday parties have always been organized by their mother. Previous outings have included a safari-themed bash, firetruck rides and superhero visits – just to name a few.

But this year, the matriarch is away as she recovers following a decision she made to seek medical care. Albert, who hinted that this year’s birthday theme may involve SpongeBob SquarePants, said that the celebrations will have a more homespun feel due to coronavirus restrictions. Albert also noted that it’s his priority for the children to see their mother before the holidays.

"It’s what we most hope for, but there is no definite date at this time," the prince told the outlet.

It was May when Charlene traveled to her family’s home country in South Africa. Soon after, she developed ear, nose and throat complications from a previous medical procedure. She was grounded in South Africa for the last six months away from her family as she underwent several corrective surgeries.

On Nov. 8, a spokesperson for the royal confirmed to Fox News that Charlene had arrived in France after an overnight flight from South Africa. She was greeted by Albert, as well as their twins and Albert’s younger sister, Princess Stephanie.

But just days after her arrival, Albert, 63, and several members of Charlene’s family agreed with her decision to seek medical care. At the time, the prince told People magazine that Charlene was experiencing "exhaustion, both emotional and physical" and was advised several weeks of clinical care.

According to the outlet, after Charlene made the difficult decision to separate from her family once more, her twins made an appearance on Monaco’s National Day, Nov. 19, to wave homemade signs that read: "We Miss You Mommy" and "We Love You Mommy" with hearts.

The outdoor ceremony was intended to be a welcome home celebration for Charlene, the outlet noted. It featured several elements commemorating the couple’s 10th anniversary.

In late June, Charlene announced she was being forced to miss her anniversary with Albert due to additional surgery required. It didn't take long for the separation to spark rumors of an impending split.

Those rumors intensified when Albert attended the Tokyo Olympics solo. The prince is a member of the International Olympic Committee.

Regarding the rumors, Albert told People magazine in September he was "appalled" by the gossip, noting that Charlene was "ready to stow away on a ship to come back to Europe" if necessary.

The celebrated athlete married the prince on July 1, 2011. The wedding was a spectacle, costing an estimated $70 million for the four-day event. They welcomed twins in 2014.

Their planned public anniversary celebration was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.