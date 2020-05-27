Princess Beatrice shares highs and lows of living with dyslexia, reveals she once doubted her self-worth

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Princess Beatrice is doing her part to combat the stigmas of dyslexia by sharing her own personal experience with it.

The 31-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson opened up about growing up with the learning disorder, which can make reading and processing speech a challenge. The British royal is currently a patron for the Arkell Dyslexia organization and appeared in a new video for the #MadeByDyslexia global charity to discuss ways to improve the daily lives of those who have it.

"The reason why I am so passionate about dyslexia is because of being a dyslexic person myself. I feel like I really understand that we have a responsibility to change the narrative around what we are delivering to young people in the classroom. I was very lucky. I got to go to a school that was very nurturing and very supportive but I would describe the actual day to day learning side of things [as] very challenging," Beatrice says.

She recalled falling behind in the classroom as opposed to her peers when it came to taking reading placement tests. She said she remembers telling herself, "I'm not good enough" and "I'm not smart enough," and questioning, "Why am I not like the others?"

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter is now helping by pinpointing other methods of learning that may be overlooked. She said she's teamed up with "a few different organizations" to find the best "skills-based learning" approaches to help the younger generations "thrive in life."

For many like Beatrice, the royal said "tech-enabled learning" can be helpful. She said tools like tutoring and online help with homework can be "great assets for young people."

She also shattered the stigma that having dyslexia makes a person less bright or unable to find work. She also highlighted several positive attributes to those diagnosed with the disorder.

"I'm very lucky I've been able to find a job that relies on my communication skills a lot more than it is me sitting behind a desk. A lot of my colleagues also have dyslexia because we work in a technology company that is always about looking at things differently. I think that's one of the strengths we have as dyslexics is to look at things differently, be a problem solver, find new ways to do things, be experimental, entrepreneurial," she said.

The royal said she's still affected by dyslexia daily but concluded with an important message to the public.

"It develops as you develop. It's part of you, it's part of how your brain develops. It is not something that's wrong with you," she said. "It is a great part of how your brain works and everybody's brain works incredibly differently. There is nothing wrong, there is just everything that is so right."