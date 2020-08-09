Princess Beatrice receives sweet birthday tribute from sister Princess Eugenie: 'Happy birthday dear Beabea'

Princess Beatrice is ringing in her 32nd birthday with a sweet wish from her sister, Princess Eugenie.

Eugenie, currently tenth in line for the British throne and younger sister to the newly-wed Beatrice, took to Instagram on Saturday to show her sister some love on her special day.

PRINCE BEATRICE, EDOARDO MAPELLI MOZZI RELEASE WEDDING PORTRAITS

"Happy happy Birthday dear Beabea," began the royal, 30, in the caption. "Here we are on the eve of your wedding. Still rocking a scrunchie or hair accessory (since the 90s) and huge smiles on our faces."

In the first picture, the two sisters cuddled up without makeup shortly before Beatrice's wedding to Edoardo Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi last month. Both ladies were large smiles in the pic.

A second photo from many years ago was also attached to the post, showing the siblings as young girls with their mother, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.

PRINCESS BEATRICE MARRIES EDOARDO MAPELLI MOZZI IN PRIVATE WINDSOR CEREMONY ATTENDED BY THE QUEEN

Ferguson, 60, also shared a tribute to her daughter.

"Happy Happy Birthday My Dearest Beatrice," she wrote alongside a throwback photo of Beatrice smelling a flower while wearing a white dress. "8.8.88 at 8.18pm was one of the greatest and most proud moments of my life. You are unique and simply one of the most special people on this planet. Your ever loving and devoted Mum."

PRINCESS BEATRICE DISCUSSES CORONAVIRUS IN FIRST APPEARANCE SINCE NEWS HER WEDDING DATE IS STILL IN DOUBT

Finally, the princess received a birthday wish from the royal family's official Instagram account on Saturday.

"Wishing Princess Beatrice a very Happy Birthday," read the post. "Her Royal Highness is The Queen's 5th grandchild."

The post contained a photo of Beatrice standing with Queen Elizabeth II as they smiled together.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This [photo] was taken when The Princess joined her grandmother at a Maundy Thursday Service at York Minster," concluded the caption.