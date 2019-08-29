Prince's half-brother and heir Alfred Jackson dead at 66

Alfred Jackson, the half-brother of music icon Prince and an heir to his estate, has died, the star's younger sister said Thursday. He was 66.

Tyka Nelson, Jackson's half-sister, posted on Facebook that "this morning my older beloved brother Alfred passed on ... Thank u for respecting our privacy at this time & 4 being so nice 2 him."

TMZ, which first reported on Jackson's death, said that he died at his home in Kansas City and was found unresponsive by his brother Bruce Jackson, at around 10:30 a.m.

Law enforcement found no signs of foul play and believe Jackson died of natural causes, the gossip site said.

Jackson, who was an Air Force veteran and had been living in VA housing for a number of years prior to Prince’s death in April 2016, used the money from his inheritance to purchase a home.

Jackson and Prince shared the same mother, Mattie Shaw.

In an emotional interview with Entertainment Tonight following Prince’s death, Jackson admitted that he hadn’t spoken to the “Kiss” crooner in more than 15 years, but said he still loved his brother and always followed his career.

"I miss my brother, because my brother was everything in the world to me," Jackson lamented. "God bless Prince, God bless the world. He's a legend, he really is."

"He was so busy on the road because he had so many engagements with his music," added Jackson. "So, he had to travel, all around the world. I always saw him on television, read the magazines, and said, 'There's my brother, Prince.' I was so happy he was making it for himself, I really was."

Prince died on April 21, 2016, at the age of 57 following an accidental overdose of fentanyl, according to the toxicology report. The report also indicated the level of fentanyl in Prince's liver was 450 micrograms per kilogram and notes that liver concentrations greater than 69 micrograms per kilogram "seem to represent overdose or fatal toxicity cases."

