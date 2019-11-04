Kate Middleton wants Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to have a normal upbringing: report

Kate Middleton isn’t letting royal titles get in the way of being a hands-on mom.

The Duchess of Cambridge wants Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to have a normal childhood involving outdoor activities, a royal source claimed to The Sun on Monday.

“Kate has always wanted the children to live in the real world,” claimed the insider. “She and [husband] Prince William don’t want them to live in a gilded bubble. They want them to grow up having the same experiences as other kids.”

According to the royal source, the 37-year-old British royal is getting some inspiration from her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, who wasn’t shy about breaking tradition when it came to raising her sons William and Harry.

“Kate is mindful of how much William loved his mother,” said the source. “She was very unstuffy and wanted William and Harry to fit in with their school friends and experience normality. That’s the baton she handed to Kate.”

Insiders also alleged Middleton’s parenting skills also stemmed from her own childhood. It is believed Middleton was raised going on country walks with her family, baking cakes and “sliding down the stairs on a tray.”

“I know that I was lucky,” said Middleton back in 2015, as reported by the outlet. “My parents and teachers provided me with a wonderful and secure childhood where I always knew I was loved, valued and listened to.”

Royal expert Katie Nicholl, author of “Kate: The Future Queen,” told the outlet Middleton has been “flourishing” as a royal and doting parent.

“She’s had to master juggling her different roles — a royal, a wife and a mom,” Nicholl explained. “But she strikes me as a confident and happy young woman who has got the balance right.”

“From what I have seen, she’s a great mom and those who know her say she is absolutely devoted to her kids. She’s very affectionate and tactile with children — she’s apparently always hugging and kissing George, Charlotte and Louis and filling them with confidence by heaping praise on them. But she is also strict, particularly when it comes to limiting screen time, sugar and demonstrating good manners. She doesn’t tolerate nonsense and in that respect, she is very like her own mother.”

According to Nicholl, those close to Middleton insisted motherhood is her proudest role within the palace.

“After Louis’ birth, one of Kate’s friends said having children had been the making of her, and it really has been,” said Nicholl. “She sees her most important role in life as being a mother, and I think the reason she exudes such confidence and happiness these days is that she has the three children she longed for. It has completed her.”

The news comes shortly after Middleton was spotted by locals with the children at Sainsbury’s supermarket to buy Halloween costumes. She even took time to chat with stunned shoppers.

A pal of the royal told People magazine the future queen consort enjoyed a normal childhood and wants the same for her three children, including Prince Louis.

“She wants to emulate her upbringing, living in the countryside with a close-knit family,” said the friend. “She desperately wants that normality for her own kids.”