Kate Middleton describes feeling 'isolated' without Prince William following Prince George's birth

Kate Middleton spoke with a group of young mothers Wednesday about the loneliness and isolation she felt just after the birth of her first child, Prince George.

Middleton, 38, visited the Ely and Careau Children’s Center in Cardiff, Wales Wednesday where she spoke with a group of young moms about what a struggle it was to raise George in the early days while her husband, Prince William, was in the Royal Air Force.

“I was chatting to some of the mums. It was the first year and I'd just had George -- William was still working with search and rescue -- and we came up here and I had a tiny, tiny baby in the middle of Anglesey. It was so isolated, so cut off," she said, according to Entertainment Tonight. "I didn't have any family around and [Prince William] was doing night shifts. So... if only I had had a center like this."

The Duchess of Cambridge embarked on a 24-hour tour of the U.K. to promote her new survey with parents and other caregivers. The survey asks five questions about raising children under 5, including questions about nature versus nurture, health and happiness and more. Kate hopes to use the results from the survey to help guide parents in raising the next generation.

“Parents, carers and families are at the heart of caring for children in the formative years, so that is why I want to listen to them,” The Duchess of Cambridge said in a statement posted to the Kensington Royal Instagram account. “As a parent I know how much we cherish the future health and happiness of our children.”

She continued: “I want to hear the key issues affecting our families and communities so I can focus my work on where it is needed most. My ambition is to provide a lasting change for generations to come.”

The Duchess of Cambridge kicked off the brief tour at the MiniBrum at Thinktank Birmingham Science Museum Tuesday, where she was shown around by children who helped design the interactive mini-city space.