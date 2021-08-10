Prince Charles ‘has been very hurt over the last few months’ about Prince Harry’s claims: filmmaker

Prince Charles is allegedly troubled by his strained relationship with Prince Harry.

Most recently, his youngest son announced he was working on an "intimate and heartfelt memoir," which is expected to be released in late 2022.

"I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," the Duke of Sussex, 36, said in a statement. "I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful."

True Royalty TV co-founder and Editor-in-Chief Nick Bullen told Fox News that, while he hasn’t heard of what the Prince of Wales really thinks about the book’s upcoming release, the patriarch has been heartbroken over the bombshell claims Harry has made in recent months.

"I do know from people close to him that he has been very hurt over the last few months about all the revelations," said Bullen. "I think it’s pretty telling that when Clarence House released their annual report in the summer, they made it very clear that they were funding Harry and [his wife] Meghan [Markle] after their departure."

"It’s very rare that the royal households complain and explain, but they most certainly explained this time," Bullen continued. "Harry alleged that after they stepped down, they were immediately cut off financially. But Clarence House turned around and basically said, ‘No, that’s not true. Harry was receiving money until the summer.’ So I think that in itself is pretty telling about how people [in the palace] feel about what’s going on."

Bullen is an award-winning documentarian who has been making programs about the royal family for nearly 10 years and has worked closely with Charles, 72, for eight.

This month, True Royalty TV is releasing several new documentaries including "The Royals Revealed: The Royal Family, Are They Worth It?," which examines the financial value of the British royal family, as well as "The Royals Revealed: Harry and Edward, Princes in Exile," which explores some of the similarities between Harry and Edward VIII, the queen’s uncle.

"I am an enormous fan of the Prince of Wales," said Bullen. "I’ve been lucky enough to film with him on quite a number of occasions. I’ve spent time with him privately. He is incredibly hardworking. He is a man who puts duty above absolutely everything else. And he wants to make a difference… He’s been dedicated to helping the young, disadvantaged children of Britain. He’s hugely passionate about the environment, sustainability and organic farming. He wants to support our local farmers."

"For over 60 years, he has put his head down and carved out a role that would make a difference long before he ever becomes king," Bullen continued. "This isn’t a man waiting around to be crowned. This is a man who is using his role, his position, his platform to make a difference not just for his country, but for the world. He knows that will be harder to do when he becomes king. So he wants to do it now. And he’s doing it very effectively."

Bullen said he was shocked to hear that Harry was releasing a book, adding that "people within the palace have concerns" about it.

"I think most people felt that the Oprah interview and the subsequent documentaries were enough," he explained. "Enough has been said. Do we really need a book going into more detail? Will this really help his relationship with the family? So I was personally surprised."

"I thought enough has been said, but if you’ve been offered a $20 million publishing deal or so, I guess you’ve got to deliver on that," he shared. "But I’m also shocked by the timing. Next year is the queen’s Jubilee year, an incredibly important year for the queen. Every member of the royal family is ensuring that the year is about the queen. And I just think that this book, in many ways, could have a detrimental impact on the year."

Bullen suspects that the book may possibly come out sooner than expected out of respect for the queen, who is known for having a close relationship with her grandson.

"If there’s going to be more revelations, let’s rip off the plastic quickly and get it out," said Bullen. "There are concerns from all sides. Nobody quite knows what’s going to be said, especially after the Oprah interview. And of course, many people are concerned this book will overshadow the queen’s Jubilee, which is supposed to be her time. Even if the book is relatively tame, it’s going to be widely covered by the press for weeks. And those headlines could be pretty damaging and pretty harmful for all involved."

While financial terms were not disclosed by Random House, the book publisher noted that Harry will donate proceeds to charity.

The book announcement came four months after Harry and Markle, 40, made worldwide news during their interview with Oprah Winfrey, 67, near the couple’s home in Montecito, California. The Duchess of Sussex spoke of feeling lonely and nearly suicidal before they left England last year and Harry acknowledged tension with his father over his decision to step back from his royal duties and his marriage to the biracial American actress.

"There is a lot to work through there," Harry said about his relationship with his father, who was divorced from Diana, Princess of Wales, at the time of her fatal car accident in 1997. "I feel really let down. He’s been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like. And Archie (Harry and Markle's son) is his grandson. I will always love him, but there is a lot of hurt that has happened."

Harry told Winfrey that he felt trapped by royal life and that his family cut off him financially and took away his security. He also acknowledged his relationship was also strained with his older brother, Prince William.

"I was trapped, but I didn’t know I was trapped," Harry said, before adding, "My father and my brother, they are trapped."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.