Prince William thinks Prince Andrew is ‘a risk’ and ‘a threat to the family’ amid sex assault lawsuit: pal

Prince William is "no fan of uncle Andrew."

A friend of the Duke of Cambridge, who is second in line to the British throne, came forward to the Times of London on Sunday and insisted that the 39-year-old won’t be welcoming Prince Andrew anytime soon.

That day, U.K. authorities decided not to pursue any further investigations into the Duke of York. However, the 61-year-old remains embroiled in a lawsuit over claims made by Virginia Roberts Giuffre. The 38-year-old is alleging she was trafficked by American financier Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with the royal in 2001 when she was 17 and a minor under U.S. law.

While she is suing the prince in a U.S. court, the second son of Queen Elizabeth II has denied the allegations.

PRINCE ANDREW: MET POLICE IS TAKING NO FURTHER ACTION AFTER REVIEWING SEX ASSAULT CLAIMS

William’s pal told the outlet that the royal considers his uncle to be "a risk" and a "threat to the family."

"Any suggestion that there isn’t gratitude for the institution, anything that could lead anyone in the public to think that senior members of the royal family aren’t grateful for their position, [William thinks] is really dangerous," said the friend.

One palace insider also told the outlet that Andrew is still hopeful he can return to royal duties in some capacity.

"There is no way in the world he’s ever coming back," said the source. "The family will never let it happen."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Sources previously told the outlet that William and his father Prince Charles are unified in their decision that "there will never be a return to public life for Andrew."

In a 2019 interview, Andrew told the BBC that he never had sex with Giuffre, stressing that "it didn’t happen." Andrew also alleged that he had "no recollection" of ever meeting her.

In a statement sent to Fox News in August, Giuffre said she wanted to hold Andrew "accountable."

"Today my attorney filed suit against Prince Andrew for sexual abuse under the Child Victims Act," wrote Giuffre. "As the suit lays out in detail, I was trafficked to him and sexually abused by him."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me," she shared. "The powerful and rich are not exempt from being held responsible for their actions. I hope that other victims will see that it is possible not to live in silence and fear, but to reclaim one’s life by speaking out and demanding justice."

"I did not come to this decision lightly," Giuffre continued. "As a mother and a wife, my family comes first - and I know that this action will subject me to further attacks by Prince Andrew and his surrogates - but I knew if I did not pursue this action, I would be letting them and victims everywhere down."

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace didn’t immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. The Palace has previously denied the allegations.

"It is emphatically denied that The Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts," they have told Fox News. "Any claim to the contrary is false and without foundation."

QUEEN ELIZABETH ‘HAS A STRONG RELIGIOUS FAITH’ THAT HAS HELPED HER OVERCOME ONGOING FAMILY DRAMA: AUTHOR

The statement continued: "The Duke of York unequivocally regrets his ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein’s suicide left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims. The Duke deeply sympathizes with those affected who want some form of closure. It is his hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. The Duke is willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations if required.

"The Duke has already stated that he did not see, witness or suspect any behavior of the sort that subsequently led to Jeffrey Epstein’s arrest and conviction. He deplores the exploitation of any human being and would not condone, participate in, or encourage any such behavior."

Since his televised interview, which was widely panned by critics, Andrew has stepped back from royal duties and attempted to keep a low profile.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.