Prince William, Kate Middleton seen in viral TikTok partying during early dating days before becoming parents

Before they were mom and dad or the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate were young adults who liked to party.

In a viral TikTok, old photos of the two surfaced during their courting years, where Prince William and Kate Middleton are seen dancing the night away in clubs, crawling into taxi cars, and having fun.

The TikTok mash-up has already amassed more than half a million likes, and has thousands of comments.

One user commented on the video, "They certainly enjoyed their university days."

Another person wrote, "future king and queen.. love it."

The United Kingdom's future leading man and woman famously met each other while attending St. Andrews University in Scotland.

The two married in 2011 and have since welcomed Prince George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's names have continued to stay in the spotlight over royal duties to William's relationship with his brother, Prince Harry.

The strained relationship between the brothers has been ongoing for quite some time and has continued to make headlines since Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, decided to step back as senior royals in 2020.

Prince William is second in line to inherent the role of King.

He is only second to his father, Prince Charles.

Queen Elizabeth II continues to rule as Queen of the United Kingdom, celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this year, marking 70 years since taking the throne.