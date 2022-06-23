Kate Middleton, Prince William appear in first official joint portrait

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William are starring in their first official joint portrait.

On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the unveiling of the painting during a visit to their namesake region of Cambridgeshire, a county in the city of Cambridge. The couple received the title of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge from Queen Elizabeth on their wedding day in 2011.

The pair, both 40, visited the University of Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum, where they viewed the artwork. The piece was commissioned in 2021 by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund, which is held by the Cambridge Community Foundation, as a gift to Cambridgeshire. It was painted by award-winning British portrait artist Jamie Coreth.

According to the Fine Art Commissions, the public can see the portrait at the Fitzwilliam Museum for three years. The artwork will then be exhibited in other community spaces and galleries around Cambridgeshire.

The portrait shows Middleton wearing a metallic emerald dress by The Vampire’s Wife, which she wore during the couple’s visit to Dublin in March 2020. William sported a dark suit and a blue tie.

"It has been the most extraordinary privilege of my life to be chosen to paint this picture," said Coreth in a statement. "I wanted to show Their Royal Highnesses in a manner where they appeared both relaxed and approachable, as well as elegant and dignified."

"As it is the first portrait to depict them together, and specifically during their time as The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, I wanted the image to evoke a feeling of balance between their public and private lives," he shared. "The piece was commissioned as a gift for the people of Cambridgeshire, and I hope they will enjoy it as much as I have enjoyed creating it."

It was reported that the couple met with supporters of the project, including Coreth. They also met with Lady Sibyl Marshall, the wife of the late Sir Michael Marshall, who originally proposed the idea of the portrait.

William, who celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, is second in line to the throne after his father Prince Charles. He and Middleton share three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Slowed by age and health problems, the 96-year-old queen is gradually handing over more responsibilities to Charles, 73. That in turn gives William, his eldest son, a more important role to play and more opportunities to put the stamp on a new generation of the monarchy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.