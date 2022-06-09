Prince Harry's interview about royal family still a 'very bitter pill to swallow' for Prince William: expert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly extended an olive branch to Prince William to no avail. Let’s not forget that this is a former royal duo who went on international TV to talk about the family that Prince William will one day be the head of, and of course, remains a very bitter pill to swallow for him.

Now, while other royal commentators prattle on with no substance about how Prince Harry and Meghan hijacked a car to the now infamous St Paul’s cathedral service rather than go on the public bus with lesser royals, which is, by the way, totally untrue as Harry and Meghan always had a personal car booked to and from the event, but this is how trashy royal gossip escalates this side of the story regarding that so-called public snub is very true, and let me explain.

Harry reportedly figured his return was indeed going to be hot news and that, in many respects, that invite from the Queen at the very flying visit on-route to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands was validation from the very top that they were indeed "superstars" of the royal family and, very much needed and wanted. Then, Harry dropped that bombshell on the interview with the "Today" show that he "was making sure the right people are around the Queen."

That cut like a knife through Catherine and William without a doubt. After all, they have had to pick up the pace dramatically since the departure of Meghan and Harry.

What really set the atmosphere in the mind of the palace, and those around them, is Markle, in Texas where the terrible shooting had taken place. Now, all good intentions by Markle of which I am sure, but not only was this seen as unroyal-like, but also above all, rumors swirled around that she reportedly arrived with her own camera crew in tow, and worse, very publicly snapped "offering her prayers" in such a huge platform when silence was the key in this situation.

Back here in the U.K., there was one senior royal who figured that this was not the right thing to. It’s been widely said that William had a "difficult" relationship with Meghan more so after the TV chat with Oprah Winfrey in which Meghan claimed that it was Catherine who made her cry, and not the other way around, but adding, "She is a good person," while wiping away tears through that heavy smoky eye make-up.

Not quite enough for William, who was worried that this, no matter what good intentions lay behind it, would disrupt the honor and celebrations of the Platinum Jubilee and his grandmother the Queen. But more so by allowing the PR spin by Harry and Meghan to go out that indeed Catherine and William had snubbed them.

Let’s not forget that this event had extensive planning ahead, and at this point there was no firm agreement that the Netflix former senior royals were indeed planning to even attend over their security issues.

So, the real deal is that both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge simply had no time to hold "court" with the former senior royals during the celebrations, flying off to Wales, attending the Trooping of the Colour, hosting a mega pop concert and public speech all in the absence of the Queen, who found herself indisposed due to health issues.

So, while this appeared to be a snub, many of us know that both Harry and Meghan knew well in advance that the "reunion" was almost impossible due to time constraints and demands.