Prince William, Kate Middleton share sweet photo of Princess Charlotte

Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a sweet photo of their daughter Charlotte playing with a butterfly.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared the photo as part of a media campaign to bring awareness to the #ButterflyCount initiative taking place around the United Kingdom.

"Butterfly Conservation are encouraging us all to count these incredible creatures because not only are they beautiful creatures to be around but they are also extremely important," a statement from the couple said.

Charlotte turned six years old in May. She is the middle child in Middleton and William's family.

The royal family recently released a photo of Charlotte in celebration of her sixth birthday.

In the photo, Charlotte flashes her pearly whites in the sweet photo as she enjoys the outdoors in a pretty pink and blue floral summer dress.

The princess' home life has been described as "normal" and "busy."

"It’s a normal, busy family home with kids running around and knocking things over," an insider told the outlet. "There’s no airs and graces. When you see her behind closed doors with the children, she’s a very confident mom, and she’s no pushover. The children get told off if they act up."