Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Royals
Published

Prince William, Kate Middleton attend Manchester arena bombing memorial opening

22 people were killed outside of an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in 2017

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 5/9 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 5/9

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince William spoke of his own grief Tuesday as he gave a personal tribute to the families of 22 people who were killed when a suicide bomber targeted an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena five years ago.

William and his wife Kate, were attending the official opening of a public memorial in the city of Manchester, which comes ahead of the fifth anniversary of the terror attack on May 22, 2017.

The prince told families of those who died he knew that "the pain and the trauma felt by many has not gone away."

Britain's Prince William gives a speech as he and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge attend the launch of the Glade of Light Memorial, outside Manchester Cathedral, which commemorates the victims of a suicide bomb attack at a 2017 Ariana Grande concert, in Manchester, England, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The memorial honours the 22 people whose lives were taken, as well as remembering everyone who was left injured or affected by the attack at Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017.

Britain's Prince William gives a speech as he and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge attend the launch of the Glade of Light Memorial, outside Manchester Cathedral, which commemorates the victims of a suicide bomb attack at a 2017 Ariana Grande concert, in Manchester, England, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The memorial honours the 22 people whose lives were taken, as well as remembering everyone who was left injured or affected by the attack at Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Jon Super, Pool)

ARIANA GRANDE REFLECTS ON MANCHESTER BOMBING'S FOURTH ANNIVERSARY: ‘GRIEF IS EVER-PRESENT’

"As someone who lives with his own grief, I also know that what often matters most to the bereaved is that those we have lost are not forgotten," William said. "There is comfort in remembering. In acknowledging that, while taken horribly soon, they lived."

William was a teenager when his mother, Princess Diana, died in 1997 in a Paris car crash.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTIANMENT NEWSLETTER

William and Middleton speak to Archie McWilliams, aged 7, from the First Longford Scout Group in Stretford, and his uncle Greater Manchester West Scouts' County Commissioner Andy Farrell, as they leave after attending the launch of the Glade of Light Memorial, outside Manchester Cathedral.

William and Middleton speak to Archie McWilliams, aged 7, from the First Longford Scout Group in Stretford, and his uncle Greater Manchester West Scouts' County Commissioner Andy Farrell, as they leave after attending the launch of the Glade of Light Memorial, outside Manchester Cathedral. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

The memorial, close to Manchester Cathedral, bears the names of those killed when Salman Abedi exploded a bomb in the foyer of Manchester Arena as young people and their parents were leaving a Grande concert.

Hundreds of people were injured in the attack. The 22 dead included six children, the youngest 8 years old.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

William and the Duchess of Cambridge leave after attending the launch of the Glade of Light Memorial, outside Manchester Cathedral.

William and the Duchess of Cambridge leave after attending the launch of the Glade of Light Memorial, outside Manchester Cathedral. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

The bomber’s younger brother, Hashem Abedi, was jailed for life in March 2020 for his part in plotting the attack.

Trending