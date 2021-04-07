Prince William told Prince Harry he's ‘putting fame over family’ after Oprah interview, source claims

Prince William and Prince Harry's rocky relationship allegedly took a turn after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

"The conversation Harry and William had after the big interview didn’t end well," an insider claimed to Us Weekly on Wednesday. "William feels that Harry has gotten too big for his boots since moving to California – that success and Hollywood have gone to his head."

"He’s already accused [Harry] of putting fame over family after the big interview," the source also alleged.

During the two-hour special that aired on March 7, Harry, 36, revealed that his relationships with his father Prince Charles, 72, as well as his older brother, 38, have ruptured.

PRINCE WILLIAM IS 'UNCOMFORTABLE’ SPEAKING TO PRINCE HARRY AFTER GAYLE KING REVEALED PRIVATE CHATS: SOURCE

William is second in line to the throne after Charles.

Meghan Markle, 39, described feeling so isolated and miserable inside the royal family that she had suicidal thoughts. The Duchess of Sussex also alleged that a member of the royal family had "concerns" about the color of her unborn child’s skin.

The family member was not Queen Elizabeth II, 94, or Prince Philip, 99, according to Harry, sparking a flurry of speculation about who it could be.

Harry told the media mogul, 67, the royal family cut him off financially at the start of 2020 after announcing plans to step back from his roles. But he was able to afford security for his family because of the money his late mother Princess Diana left behind.

PRINCE WILLIAM 'STRUGGLING' NOT TO SHARE HIS STORY AFTER PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE INTERVIEW: REPORT

Harry voiced his displeasure with the restrictions placed on members of the royal family – which played a factor in his decision to step back from his duties as a senior-ranking member.

"My father and my brother, they are all trapped," he said. "They don't get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that."

After the interview aired, William became the first British royal to speak out about the accusations of bigotry made by his brother and sister-in-law.

While visiting an East London school with his wife Kate Middleton, William told reporters who confronted him, "We’re very much not a racist family."

PRINCE HARRY, PRINCE WILLIAM WILL EVENTUALLY REPAIR THEIR RIFT FOR PRINCESS DIANA’S SAKE, ROYAL AUTHOR SAYS

The source told the outlet that despite their strained relationship, William has allegedly kept the lines of communication open. The Duke of Cambridge is especially cordial concerning discussions about the statue of their late mother. It is scheduled to be unveiled at Kensington Palace on July 1, which would have been her 60th birthday.

Harry is expected to attend the unveiling. However, the insider alleged that if Harry doesn’t make an appearance, "William will never, ever forgive him."

After Harry and Markle married in May 2018 at Windsor Castle, the royal family seemed to welcome the Duchess of Sussex, a glamorous former TV star. The pair were seen as providing a fresh young face for the monarchy of an increasingly multicultural nation.

It didn’t take long for the fairy tale to unravel.

PRINCE CHARLES WANTED TO ISSUE 'POINT BY POINT' RESPONSE TO HARRY AND MEGHAN'S ALLEGATIONS: ROYAL EXPERT

The couple stepped away from royal duties last year and eventually settled in California, saying they wanted to escape racist coverage and unwanted intrusions on their privacy by the British media.

During the interview, the duke and duchess shared they are expecting a girl due this summer.

Harry acknowledged to Winfrey that he and his brother are on "different paths."

"I love William to bits," Harry explained. "He’s my brother. We’ve been through hell together. But we are on different paths."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While Harry described his relationship with William as "space," the prince stressed he "will always be there" for him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.