Prince William is 'uncomfortable’ speaking to Prince Harry after Gayle King revealed private chats: source

Prince William is allegedly upset that Prince Harry shared details of their private conversation with Gayle King.

The "CBS This Morning" co-host announced that the brothers have been in touch after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month.

"Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father, too," the 66-year-old revealed, who said she spoke to the couple after the televised tell-all. "The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive, but they are glad they at least started a conversation."

William allegedly didn't take the news too well.

"William was left reeling," a source claimed to Us Weekly on Thursday. "He says it was a cheap shot to leak details of their private call and that he twisted the truth."

The palace insider alleged that William, 38, "now feels uncomfortable" talking to Harry, 36, on the phone.

"He’s putting himself at risk of the same thing happening again," the source added.

According to the insider, the royal family is still having a hard time moving on from the claims that were made in the interview, which has been viewed by nearly 50 million people globally.

During the two-hour special, Harry revealed that his relationships with his father Prince Charles, 72, as well as his older brother, have ruptured.

Meghan Markle, 39, described feeling so isolated and miserable inside the royal family that she had suicidal thoughts. The Duchess of Sussex also alleged that a member of the royal family had "concerns" about the color of her unborn child’s skin.

The family member was not Queen Elizabeth II, 94, or Prince Philip, 99, according to Harry, sparking a flurry of speculation about who it could be.

Harry told the media mogul, 67, the royal family cut him off financially at the start of 2020 after announcing plans to step back from his roles. But he was able to afford security for his family because of the money his late mother Princess Diana left behind.

Harry voiced his displeasure with the restrictions placed on members of the royal family – which he acknowledges played a factor in his decision to step back from his duties as a senior-ranking member.

"My father and my brother, they are all trapped," he said. "They don't get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that."

The source claimed that Harry was hoping his family would acknowledge the mistakes they may have made during his time as a working royal at Kensington Palace.

"The problem with Harry is that he’s hooked on being right and regardless of saying he wants to move on from this, he won’t back down until he gets some form of apology from his family," the insider alleged to the outlet.

King also claimed that "no one" in the family has reached out to Markle after the interview.

"I think what is still upsetting to [Meghan and Harry] is that the palace keeps saying they want to work it out privately, but yet they release these false stories that are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan still," she explained. "I think it’s frustrating to them to see that it’s a racial conversation about the royal family when all they wanted all along was for the royals to intervene and tell the press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate, false stories that definitely have a racial slant."

"Until you can acknowledge that, I think it’s going to be hard to move forward," King shared. "But they both want to move forward with this. At the end of the day, it’s Harry’s family."

After the interview aired, William became the first British royal to speak out about the accusations of bigotry made by his brother and sister-in-law.

While visiting an East London school with his wife Kate Middleton, William told reporters who confronted him, "We’re very much not a racist family."

After Harry and Markle married in May 2018 at Windsor Castle, the royal family seemed to welcome the Duchess of Sussex, a glamorous former TV star. The pair were seen as providing a fresh young face for the monarchy of an increasingly multicultural nation.

It didn’t take long for the fairy tale to unravel.

The couple stepped away from royal duties last year and eventually settled in California, saying they wanted to escape racist coverage and unwanted intrusions on their privacy by the British media.

During the interview, the duke and duchess shared they are expecting a girl due this summer.

Harry acknowledged to Winfrey that he and his brother, who is second in line to the throne, are on "different paths."

"I love William to bits," Harry explained. "He’s my brother. We’ve been through hell together. But we are on different paths."

While Harry described his relationship with William as "space," the prince stressed he "will always be there" for him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.