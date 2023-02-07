Prince Harry’s alleged ‘older woman’ slams royal’s sex story in explosive tell-all ‘Spare’: ‘Really cringey’

The tea is piping hot.

A digger driver is alleging she’s the mystery "older woman" who took Prince Harry’s virginity.

On Sunday, Sasha Walpole claimed to The Sun that she and the Duke of Sussex had an open-air tryst in the summer of 2001 as the prince described in his explosive memoir "Spare." She would have been 19 while the prince was 17.

"It was literally wham-bam between two friends," the 40-year-old married mother of two told the outlet. "It wasn't that glorious."

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

According to Harry, the incident occurred when he was a student at Eton.

"Inglorious episode," wrote the youngest son of King Charles III. "She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me not unlike a young stallion. Quick ride, after which she’d smacked my rump and sent me to grace. Among the many things about it that were wrong. It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub."

Walpole said she’s only coming forward now because Harry’s salacious story set off "a ticking time bomb."

"I don’t understand why he went into such detail," she explained. "He could have said that he lost his virginity and left it at that. He has done this to my privacy because I was going to keep my head down and not talk about it. If it wasn’t in the book none of this would be happening."

Walpole also noted that she decided to tell her father what had transpired between her and the royal after the book came out. She said this was to prevent the possibility that the patriarch would hear about it from someone else.

"Harry has put it out there," she said. "My parents’ concern is for my safety. They just want me to be OK… I’ve kept this a secret for 21 years. I would never have said anything if he hadn’t put it in his book. I have to say it in my words."

At the time of the incident, Walpole was a horse groomer at Highgrove, the king's residence. The encounter allegedly took place in a field behind the Vine Tree Inn in Norton, Wiltshire, where they were celebrating her birthday. After downing shots of tequila, Baileys and sambuca, the two headed outside and climbed a three-bar fence to a field behind.

Once their fling concluded, they made their separate ways back to the bar. Meanwhile, Harry’s security was searching for the prince.

Walpole’s sister Jodie Mayhead claimed she was one of the few people who knew what happened between the pals.

"I can remember laughing about it," said Mayhead, 42. "She didn’t go into detail other than it was drunken. I found it quite funny. It made no difference that it was Harry at all. He was just seen as one of the lads."

Walpole alleged that after keeping silent for so long, she was stunned to learn of Harry’s recollection in his book.

"It is awkward because of what Harry has written about me slapping his bum, really cringey," she said. "It flared up because of the way Harry has written it. This is why I am in this situation."

Walpole also claimed that there has been no contact between the two since that night.

"I don’t have any regrets about not texting him," she claimed. "I don’t think there was anything to be gained from that. Our lives have gone in different directions, but I wish him all the best."

It was long suspected that Harry lost his virginity to Elizabeth Hurley, who is 19 years older. However, the British model and actress, now 57, has vehemently denied the speculation.

In November, "Real Housewives" alum Catherine Ommanney claimed she had a month-long fling with Harry when she was a 34-year-old mother of two. She noted that he was 21 at the time.

"A relationship was the furthest thing from my mind," she added.

On Friday, Rupert Everett insisted to The Telegraph that he knew the mystery woman. However, a source close to the Duke of Sussex told the outlet, "Amazing that he would know such a personal detail better than Prince Harry himself."

"Spare," which hit bookshelves on Jan. 10, sold more than 3.2 million copies worldwide after just one week of publication. According to Penguin Random House, it sold 1.6 million copies in the U.S. alone. The British publisher announced that "Spare" sold 400,000 copies in the United Kingdom in all formats – hardback, e-book and audio – on its first day.

"Spare" explores Harry’s grief at the death of his mother in 1997, and his long-simmering resentment at the role of royal "spare," overshadowed by the "heir" – older brother Prince William. He recounts arguments and a physical altercation with William and describes using cocaine and cannabis.

He also says he killed 25 Taliban fighters while serving as an Apache helicopter pilot in Afghanistan – a claim criticized by both the Taliban and British military veterans.

Harry, 38, has defended his decision to write the book, saying it’s an attempt to "own my story" after decades of "spin and distortion" by others.

Meghan Markle, an American actress who starred in the legal drama "Suits," became the Duchess of Sussex when she married the British prince in 2018.

In early 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said were the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media. They now reside in Montecito, California, with their two young children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.