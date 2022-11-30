‘Real Housewives’ alum claims she dated Prince Harry when he was 21 and she was a 34-year-old mother of two

Catherine Ommanney wants to set the record straight about her alleged month-long fling with Prince Harry when she was a 34-year-old mother of two and he was 21 years old.

"The Real Housewives of D.C." alum recently spoke to Graeme Culliford of The Sun about how she allegedly dated the Duke of Sussex before he married Meghan Markle in 2018.

This comes as multiple reports in the U.K. insist that the 38-year-old may open up about some of his past relationships in his memoir "Spare," which is out Jan. 10.

"An old friend of mine let me know that Catherine was thinking about giving an interview," Culliford told Fox News Digital Wednesday. "I got her number from that friend and gave her a call. She [was] hesitant to go public with the interview and had quite a few concerns, but I was able to lay those. We did the interview in Mallorca, [Spain], and that was that."

"Now, just recently, Catherine decided to talk about the relationship because she’s aware that Prince Harry’s new memoir, ‘Spare,’ is coming out and that will feature details about his relationships," he shared. "She’s decided now the time is right to talk honestly about what happened between them.

"She was curious to know whether she might be featured in the book. It seems that she probably will not. But as he’s now opening up about his life, she thought it [was] fair enough that she should talk candidly about her own life and her experiences with him."

Ommanney told The Sun: "I doubt I will be in Harry’s book as a prince can’t run off with a 34-year-old mother of two. It’s just not the done thing."

According to Culliford, the British reality TV star and interior designer met the prince through mutual friends at London’s Art Bar in May 2006. At the time, she was separated from her ex-husband Stephen. Her daughters were 6 and 8.

"They ended up not only talking for a long time at this bar, but they went to a couple of nightclubs and then back to one of Harry’s friends’ house in Chelsea, where he made her a bacon sandwich," Culliford claimed. "They ended up play fighting and having an arm wrestle and then a very passionate kiss."

The 50-year-old told the outlet Harry "was only 21, so a relationship was the furthest thing from my mind."

She also described how the British prince was willing to make her a bacon sandwich after a night out partying.

"I told Harry, ‘I’m starving, do you make a good bacon sandwich?'" she said. "He said, ‘I make an excellent bacon sandwich,’ and we went back to his friend’s place in Chelsea. Harry and I shared a cigarette on the steps outside, and he really opened up to me."

Ommanney claimed Harry spoke to her about his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and "how close they were."

"We went upstairs to the bathroom and started mucking about like teenagers, singing into toothbrushes like they were microphones," she claimed. "We got into the bath with our clothes on, and one of our friends took a photo on my phone.

"Harry and I went to the kitchen, and he made a great bacon sandwich," she continued. "We sat in the kitchen chatting for ages, and we both had the giggles. We started play fighting, and I think we were wrestling on and off for about 15 minutes when I told him I needed to go home. It was then that he lifted me by my waist off the floor and held me against the wall. He gave me the most incredible, passionate kiss I have ever had in my life. I was absolutely speechless."

Ommanney claimed Harry insisted on taking her back to the home she shared with her daughters, Ruby and Jade. She said the two kept in touch via text and saw each other a week later at another bar where "we had another kiss."

"Harry was very complimentary, telling me how beautiful I was," she claimed. "We met a few more times, always in private."

According to Culliford, the romance lasted for four dates in a month. The U.K. tabloids got wind of the fling, and Harry changed his phone number.

"It sort of petered out, but the key thing was that Harry changed his phone number, so that made it impossible for her to contact him again," Culliford said. "They did bump into each other again in 2009, when they both happened to be at the same polo match in Barbados. They had a long conversation there, which made it clear that there were no hard feelings. He still considered her a friend, but they didn’t date anymore. They didn’t stay in contact really. They just happened to bump into each other."

Ommanney told the outlet, "Harry pushed past his bodyguards to give me a kiss and a hug, and we had a great conversation. In hindsight, it’s a shame we couldn’t have remained friends.

"I had the time of my life when I was with Harry as we got each other’s sense of humor," she added. "Without being arrogant, I think we both quite fancied each other even though he was way too young for me. If he wasn’t a royal and was maybe 10 years older, he would be my perfect man. If Harry walked through the door here now, he would probably give me a high-five, and I am sure we will meet again because the world is a small place."

Ommanney said she hopes the father of two is at peace. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were stepping back as senior royals in 2020. They now live in California.

On Wednesday, the pair appeared to be playing a friendly game of Ping-Pong in a promo for the 2023 Invictus Games. The Paralympic-style competition for wounded veterans and servicemen and women was started by Harry in 2014. It was during the Invictus Games in 2017 when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their debut as a couple in Toronto, Canada.

"I hope he is happy and has found some freedom finally because that is something he was desperately searching for back then," she said. "I hope Meghan looks after him, and I don’t wish him anything other than happiness and success because he is a very brave, charismatic, incredibly funny, intelligent and lovely human being."

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

At the time of the alleged fling, Harry was in an on-and-off relationship with Chelsy Davy. The pair dated for seven years before calling it quits in 2011. The Zimbabwean businesswoman, 37, attended Harry’s wedding.

Ommanney married photojournalist Charles Ommanney in 2008. They parted ways two years later.