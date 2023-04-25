Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cozy up for date night in rare appearance ahead of King Charles’ coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out for date night to cheer on the Los Angeles Lakers Monday night amid King Charles III’s coronation plans.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles during the Lakers versus Memphis Grizzlies playoff game at Crypto.com Arena.

While Markle, 41, donned a two-piece pink blazer and matching shorts ensemble, Prince Harry, 38, sported a dark-colored jacket with a casual white t-shirt underneath, black jeans and white sneakers.

In several of the sports snaps, Markle appeared to be whispering and giggling in Prince Harry’s ear. In one photo she is also seen fixing the royal’s hair.

A video posted by the NBA’s official social media account displayed the pair waving at the kiss cam and Harry leaning in for a smooch. Markle was seen laughing at the moment and grabbed Prince Harry’s arm.

Celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Adam Sandler, were also among the 20,000 people in the crowd at the popular sports event.

Other pictures showed Prince Harry and Markle clapping and cheering on the Los Angeles Lakers -- Markle’s home team.

While Prince Harry and Markle mostly were seated in the boxed section, the two occasionally stood up to watch the playoff game intently.

Their rare appearance comes weeks before Prince Harry will attend his father, King Charles’ traditional coronation ceremony.

Markle confirmed she would stay behind with their children while Prince Harry travels to the United Kingdom.

"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th," Buckingham Palace previously shared. "The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

Prince Archie will celebrate his fourth birthday on the same day as King Charles' Westminster Abbey ceremony.

"It's going to be a low-key party at home," a source told People magazine. "They'll have friends around them and Meghan's mom, Doria [Ragland]. Meghan will definitely have support that weekend."

Prince Harry and Markle share two kids together, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Meanwhile, Markle also made her first public appearance since she announced she would not be attending King Charles’ coronation on May 6.

Markle appeared via video to introduce her friend and photographer Misan Harriman ahead of his TED Talk.

Harriman was recognized for the photos he took of the Black Lives Matter movement and spoke about his work during the TED talk. He also thanked Markle for her introduction.

"The Duchess of Sussex was kind enough to introduce me unto the stage for my @ted Thank you for the support Meg," he wrote on Twitter.

Harriman has also captured important moments in Markle's life – including the "Suits" actress' pregnancy announcement in 2021. The photographer most recently took photos of Prince Harry and Markle's daughter, Lilibet, for her first birthday in June.

Harriman even made an appearance in the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.