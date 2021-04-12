Prince Harry arrives in U.K. ahead of grandfather Prince Philip's funeral

Prince Harry has returned to the United Kingdom to attend the funeral of his late grandfather, Prince Philip, who died on Friday at the age of 99.

People magazine confirmed he arrived on Sunday and was traveling solo as his wife, Meghan Markle, stayed back in California with their almost 2-year-old son Archie.

The Duchess of Sussex is expecting her second child, a girl, due this summer. She was advised by a physician not to travel.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Philip's funeral will take place on April 17 and currently, the late husband of Queen Elizabeth is lying at rest at Windsor Castle.

The funeral will take place at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle beginning at 3 p.m. U.K. time (10 a.m. ET).

"It will be a Ceremonial Royal Funeral, the same as for Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, rather than a State Funeral – something which is generally reserved for Monarchs," the Royal Family's site described. No public access will be allowed due to the pandemic.

In a statement from Prince Harry obtained by Fox News, he paid tribute to this late grandfather.

"My grandfather was a man of service, honor and great humor. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm — and also because you never knew what he might say next," he began.

"He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end.

Harry thanked his Grandpa for his service, dedication, and for "always being yourself."

"You will be sorely missed, but always remembered — by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts," the Duke concluded. "‘Per Mare, Per Terram.’"

The palace confirmed the Duke of Edinburgh's death on April 9.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the palace said in a statement. "The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

Queen Elizabeth has entered into an eight-day period of mourning and will not be performing any royal duties.

Harry's attendance will mark the first time he's reunited with his British royal family members since he and his wife sat down with Oprah Winfrey for their tell-all interview.