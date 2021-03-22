Harry, William could have made 'brilliant' team, report says

Prince Harry and Prince William were reportedly headed for great things.

Harry, 36, recently confirmed in a tell-all interview with his wife Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey that there's "space" between himself and his older brother following the former's exit from royal life.

The brothers were understood to be close up until Harry's recusal from his duties and struggle with the Institution -- which he detailed via accusations of racism and more -- drove a wedge between them.

Now, a close insider is reflecting on what the two could have accomplished together.

"It's a sad state of affairs because William and Harry could have been so brilliant," a source told People magazine.

They added: "To think of what they could have achieved together is almost heartbreaking."

The brothers were always on "different paths" with William, 39, in line for the throne, but they were known for their brotherly love, particularly after the death of their mother, Princess Diana.

Since Harry's bombshell interview, reports have surfaced suggesting that William is struggling with the fallout.

A source told U.K.’s Sunday Times that the 38-year-old is still hoping that his relationship with Harry "will heal in time."

"Once he got over the anger of how things happened, he was left with the absence of his brother," one palace insider told the outlet. "They shared everything about their lives – an office, a foundation, meetings together most days – and there was a lot of fun along the way. He’ll miss it forever."

Another friend told the outlet that William is still "very upset by what’s happened." Still, he’s "absolutely intent that he and Harry’s relationship will heal in time."

William has previously spoken out about the interview in an unprecedented manner, assuring the press that the royal family is "very much not a racist family."

The brothers are set to reunite in July when a statue of Diana is unveiled in the U.K., but royal author Angela Levin recently told Us Weekly that it will be difficult for them to restore those bonds after facing several obstacles in recent years.

"I don’t think they could ever have the same closeness that they had before," Levin said. "Prince Harry told me that William was the only person he could really trust, and the only person he could say anything to because of their unique experience of losing a mother."

