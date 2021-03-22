Prince William is 'upset,' missing his brother after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Oprah Interview: report

Prince William may have been left reeling after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, but he’s still privately missing his brother.

A source told U.K.’s Sunday Times that the 38-year-old is still hoping that his relationship with Prince Harry "will heal in time."

"Once he got over the anger of how things happened, he was left with the absence of his brother," one palace insider told the outlet. "They shared everything about their lives – an office, a foundation, meetings together most days – and there was a lot of fun along the way. He’ll miss it forever."

Another friend told the outlet that William is still "very upset by what’s happened." Still, he’s "absolutely intent that he and Harry’s relationship will heal in time."

According to the outlet, the Duke of Cambridge was the most "upset" by a statement Harry, 36, and his wife Meghan Markle, 39, released last year, as they prepared to step down as senior members of the British royal family.

The couple released a statement revealing their plains to launch a nonprofit organization following their exit. Within the announcement, the couple addressed the rules surrounding the use of the word "royal."

"While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word 'Royal' overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use 'Sussex Royal' or any iteration of the word 'Royal,' " the statement read.

A friend of William’s told the outlet that the prince wasn’t having it.

"That was it for William," the pal explained. "He felt they’d blindsided the queen in such an insulting and disrespectful way."

The source also shared that despite Harry’s claims, William doesn’t feel "trapped" by his life in the royal family. Instead, he has grown even more committed to the monarchy.

"[William] has a path set for him, and he’s completely accepting of his role," said the friend. "He is very much his grandmother’s grandson in that respect of duty and service."

And since the interview aired, William has bonded with their father Prince Charles.

"Part of William’s evolution is that as he has become closer to his father, he sees their similarities," the source explained. "The rift with Harry has also brought them closer."

On March 7, CBS aired a two-hour interview that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did with Winfrey, 67. During the televised sit-down, Harry revealed that his relationships with Charles, 72, and William have ruptured.

Markle described feeling so isolated and miserable inside the royal family that she had suicidal thoughts. The Duchess of Sussex also alleged that a member of the royal family had "concerns" about the color of her unborn child’s skin.

The family member was not Queen Elizabeth II, 94, or Prince Philip, 99, according to Harry, sparking a flurry of speculation about who it could be.

Harry also told Winfrey the royal family cut him off financially at the start of 2020 after announcing plans to step back from his roles. But he was able to afford security for his family because of the money his late mother Princess Diana left behind.

After the interview aired, Charles was questioned by a reporter about the interview during a visit to a vaccine clinic in London but remained silent. When William was approached during a visit to an East London School, he declared, "We’re very much not a racist family."

During the interview with Winfrey, Harry said he will "always be there" for his brother despite their differences.

"I love William to bits," Harry said. "He's my brother. We've been through hell together. But we are on different paths."

When asked by Winfrey how he would describe the relationship now, Harry said, "Time heals all things, hopefully."

After Harry and Markle married in May 2018 at Windsor Castle, the royal family seemed to welcome the Duchess of Sussex, a glamorous former TV star. The pair were seen as providing a fresh young face for the monarchy of an increasingly multicultural nation.

It didn’t take long for the fairy tale to unravel.

The couple stepped away from royal duties last year and eventually settled in California, saying they wanted to escape racist coverage and unwanted intrusions on their privacy by the British media.

During the interview, the duke and duchess shared they are expecting a girl due this summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.