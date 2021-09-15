Prince Harry receives birthday tributes from British royal family members

Prince Harry is celebrating his birthday on Wednesday.

The Duke of Sussex turned 37 on September 15 and woke up to a number of social media messages from his royal family in the United Kingdom.

Harry's father and step-mother, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, said on Twitter: "Wishing the Duke of Sussex a very happy birthday today" along with a cake emoji.

The words were accompanied by a series of photos of Harry with his father over the years.

Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, sent him a similar message on Twitter in addition to using a balloon emoji.

The photos selected for the post highlighted Harry's charitable work and also feature his wife, Meghan Markle.

And finally, Harry's older brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, penned a simple note that said, "Happy birthday Prince Harry!" with another balloon emoji.

Harry is also celebrating another huge honor on his birthday: being named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people.

He and Markle were featured on the cover of the iconic magazine along with Simone Biles, Kate Winslet, and Billie Eilish.

"In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don't know, the duke and duchess have compassion for the people they don't know," wrote chef José Andrés regarding their work as philanthropists and advocates. "They don't just opine. They run toward the struggle."