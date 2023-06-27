Prince Christian of Denmark declines royal pension he was expected to receive on 18th birthday

Prince Christian of Denmark won’t accept his royal pension from the government when he turns 18 this October, opting to focus on finishing his studies.

The 17-year-old, who is second in line to the Danish throne behind his father Frederik, Crown Prince of Denmark, will only seek the funding entitled to him on his 18th birthday either when he turns 21 or if there is a "change of throne" before that, the Danish Royal House said in a release on its website and social media.

The teenage prince will also continue to only be involved in official royal duties to a "limited extent," the palace explained, adding that it was in agreement with the Ministry of State that the royal’s "main priority" should be completing his education.

When he turns 21 it’s expected that he’ll join in royal events to a "greater extent," depending on where he is in his education, the royal house said.

PRINCESS LEONOR OF SPAIN GEARS UP FOR 3-YEAR MILITARY TRAINING

Christian’s grandmother is Queen Margrethe II, 83, who has been on the Scandinavian country’s throne for more than 50 years, and he is the oldest of his siblings: Princess Isabella, 15, and Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, 12.

The queen stirred controversy in her own family last year when the Danish Royal House announced in September that the four children of her youngest son Prince Joachim would no longer be called prince or princess but instead count and countess.

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

"It is my duty and my desire as queen to ensure that the monarchy always shapes itself in keeping with the times. Sometimes, this means that difficult decisions must be made, and it will always be difficult to find the right moment," Margrethe said in a statement released by the royal household at the time.

PRINCE WILLIAM REVEALS PRINCESS DIANA'S CHARITY WORK LEFT 'DEEP AND LASTING IMPRESSION' ON HIM

She continued, "This adjustment ... I view as a necessary future-proofing of the monarchy. I have made my decision as queen, mother and grandmother. But, as a mother and grandmother, I have underestimated the extent to which much my younger son and his family feel affected. That makes a big impression, and for that I am sorry."

Joachim told Danish tabloid Ekstra Bladet last year, "It’s never fun to see your children being mistreated like that. They themselves find themselves in a situation they do not understand."

Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, Frederik’s first wife and the mother of his two oldest children, said they felt "ostracized" and didn’t know why "their identity is being taken away from them."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Joachim, his wife Princess Marie, and their two youngest children are also expected to move to Washington, D.C. this summer where he will be working for the Ministry of Defense at the Danish Embassy.