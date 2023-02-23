Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe
Published

Denmark's Queen Margrethe II has undergone 'extensive back surgery,' now in stable condition

Danish Queen Margrethe II's engagements have been postponed, canceled

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, whose half-century reign makes her Europe’s longest-serving monarch, has undergone "extensive back surgery" and the condition of the monarch "is good and stable under the circumstances," the palace said.

The 82-year-old queen will remain in the hospital "for some time to come," and that will be followed by a period of convalescence and rehabilitation, according to the royal household.

Several official engagements have either been postponed, canceled or are being handled by other members of the royal family.

DANISH QUEEN STANDS BY DECISION TO STRIP ROYAL TITLES FROM GRANDKIDS

Queen Margrethe II attends a church service in Copenhagen on Sept. 11, 2022. The queen underwent "extensive back surgery" and the condition of the monarch "is good and stable under the circumstances," the palace said on Feb. 23, 2023.

Queen Margrethe II attends a church service in Copenhagen on Sept. 11, 2022. The queen underwent "extensive back surgery" and the condition of the monarch "is good and stable under the circumstances," the palace said on Feb. 23, 2023. (Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix via AP, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The queen's oldest son, heir to the throne Crown Prince Frederik, and his wife, Crown Princess Mary, will step in in, as well as the queen’s sister, Princess Benedikte, the palace said Wednesday hours after the surgery.