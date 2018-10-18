Prince Andrew shares photos from Princess Eugenie’s wedding reception

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, gave royal fans a peek into his daughter Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding reception last Friday.

Andrew shared photos Wednesday on Instagram showing the flower arrangements that were placed in Windsor Castle for the reception.

“The flower arrangements displayed during the wedding’s after party for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank last Friday at Windsor Castle were created using autumnal foliage from Windsor Great Park and biodegradable oasis, following The Couple’s autumnal theme and eco-friendly request,” Andrew, Queen Elizabeth’s third child, captioned the photos.

The centerpieces featured shades of yellow, orange and red and were placed throughout the castle. The arrangements also matched the decorations that were on Eugenie and Brooksbank’s five-tier red velvet and chocolate wedding cake.

Eugenie married her longtime boyfriend last Friday in front of hundreds of guests at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. The ceremony was followed by the traditional carriage ride through the streets of Windsor and a lunch celebration at St. George's Hall Grand Reception Room hosted by Queen Elizabeth for the couple’s 800 guests.

Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were among the members of the royal family who attended the wedding lunch. The couple’s wedding guests enjoyed finger food and Champagne.

Later in the reception, the couple reportedly did the ceremonial first cut of their five-tier wedding cake before making their rounds and catching up with friends and family in attendance.

Fox News’ Morgan Evans contributed to this report.