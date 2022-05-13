Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, announces book deal: ‘I wanted to share my story’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sarah Ferguson is enjoying her latest role as an author.

On Thursday, it was announced the Duchess of York signed a 22-book deal with Australian publisher Serenity Press that will include three new young adult novels. The 62-year-old said she will look back at her painful teenage years for her writing process.

"Young adults are perhaps the fastest-growing category of new fiction today," the grandmother said in a statement. "There’s just something about adolescence – with all of its incredible triumphs and heartbreaking failures – that makes it the perfect backdrop for powerful storytelling.

"I wanted to share my story of growing up with anxiety and an eating disorder, along with witnessing firsthand the effects of generational trauma. For me, it is always present, and it all started at the loss of my mother."

The duchess’ mother, Susan Barrantes, died in 1998 at age 61.

Ferguson’s first young adult book, "Demon’s Land," will be released at the end of June.

"With my charity work, I’m in constant contact with young people, and I have so much empathy for everything they have been through in the past two years," she shared. "They are a capable and compassionate generation, and their help as consultants on this book to make sure we captured the essence of what it’s like to be a teenager today was instrumental in the writing of the book."

Ferguson is a mom to two daughters: Princess Beatrice, 33, and Princess Eugenie, 32.

In January of last year, it was announced Ferguson landed a book deal for her debut novel for adults, a historical romance fictionalizing the life and loves of her great-great-great aunt. The book, "Her Heart for a Compass," is "about daring to follow your heart against the odds."

Publisher Mills & Boon, a romance imprint of British publisher Harlequin UK, said the story is based on Ferguson's ancestor, Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott, who fled an arranged marriage and "the confines of polite society." The book, which was written with author Marguerite Kaye, was published in August.

The duchess said she also drew on "many parallels from my life" for the love story.

Ferguson was married to Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth’s third child, but the couple divorced in the 1990s. She has previously published her memoirs and authored several children’s books.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.