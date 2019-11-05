Porn star Jessica Jaymes' cause of death revealed

The cause of the death of adult film star Jessica Jaymes, who was found dead at her California home in September, was revealed in a coroner's report.

Jaymes, 40, died after suffering a seizure. Her death was deemed to be of "natural" causes, per the report obtained by The Blast.

The recently departed star had suffered from alcoholism for several years before her death, the coroner stated.

'MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL' ACTOR BRIAN TARANTINA DEAD AT 60

Sources told TMZ at the time that a friend of Jaymes went to check on the AVN Hall of Fame star at her San Fernando Valley, Calif. home after not hearing from her in "a while."

The friend reportedly found Jaymes unconscious.

Jaymes previously taught fourth, fifth and sixth grades before becoming a porn star. Her real name was Jessica Michael Redding.