Porn star Jessica Jaymes dead at 43

Adult film actress Jessica Jaymes died Tuesday, Fox News confirmed.

Sources told TMZ that a friend went to check on the 43-year-old AVN Hall of Fame star at her San Fernando Valley, Calif., after not hearing from her in "a while."

The friend reportedly found Jaymes unconscious.

Emergency personnel responded to a call for a female with cardiac arrest and pronounced Jaymes dead at the scene.

The porn star was reported to have had a history of seizures and sources told TMZ that a variety of prescription drugs were found in her home.

The LA County Coroner tells Fox News that an autopsy is pending.

Born Jessica Michael Redding, taught fourth, fifth and sixth grades before becoming a porn star.