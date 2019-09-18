Expand / Collapse search
Porn star Jessica Jaymes dead at 43

By Julius Young, Jessica Sager | Fox News
Adult film actress Jessica Jaymes died Tuesday, Fox News confirmed.

Sources told TMZ that a friend went to check on the 43-year-old AVN Hall of Fame star at her San Fernando Valley, Calif., after not hearing from her in "a while."

The friend reportedly found Jaymes unconscious.

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 27: Adult film actress Jessica Jaymes attends the 2018 Adult Video News Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel &amp; Casino on January 27, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Emergency personnel responded to a call for a female with cardiac arrest and pronounced Jaymes dead at the scene.

The porn star was reported to have had a history of seizures and sources told TMZ that a variety of prescription drugs were found in her home.

The LA County Coroner tells Fox News that an autopsy is pending.

Born Jessica Michael Redding, taught fourth, fifth and sixth grades before becoming a porn star.

