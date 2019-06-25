Kelly Ripa's candid bikini picture stuns Instagram

Kelly Ripa heated up Instagram on Tuesday with a candid bikini snap.

“Sous le soleil avec #papa,” the “Live with Kelly and Ryan" host captioned the post, which translates to “under the sun with #papa.” In the photo, the former “All My Children” star appears to be tying a coverup, which she wears over a white bikini.

In the post, Ripa credited her 18-year-old daughter, Lola, with taking the pic.

“I would do anything for legs like this! Anything,” wrote actress Lisa Rinna.

“Alright gorgeous!” commented a second.

“Stunning!” said another.

“Slay,” wrote a fourth.

This isn't the first time Ripa has sported a white bikini on the photo-sharing platform. In March, she posted three different shots of herself in a white bikini and red Bose headphones (Ripa is a brand ambassador for the company). Before that, in January, she donned a similar swimsuit while enjoying a beach getaway with husband Mark Consuelos in Mexico.

Ripa told People in 2015 she works out daily to maintain her lean physique.

“There are a lot of people that don’t have to work out, and I am so happy for them, but I have to work out for my body type,” she explained at the time. “It’s part of my routine. It’s part of my ritual. It doesn’t just make me look better, but it makes me emotionally feel better.”