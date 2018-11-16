Politics on late night: Michelle Obama rules out running for political office, 'ever'

Former first lady Michelle Obama appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday night to promote her best-selling book “Becoming.”

During the interview, host Jimmy Kimmel acknowledged that Obama has repeatedly said that she wasn’t running for office, but asked her if anyone “seriously approached and try to convince” her to do so.

“All the time,” she responded, causing the audience to roar with applause.

“I’m talking about like the head of the committee or Barack or Hillary or somebody like that,” Kimmel clarified.

“Barack keeps those people away from me,” Obama said. “No, I haven’t had any serious conversations with anyone about it because it’s not something that I’m interested in or would ever do. Ever."

The ABC talk show host then pointed out a passage from her book where she described how her husband would be “at his most relaxed” on high-pressure days when he was president.

“Why do you think that is?” Kimmel asked.

“Because that’s what fuels him,” the former first lady responded. “He’s a grinder, you know... I think he feels most fulfilled when he’s full, when his plate is full. Like, ‘I’m a plate spinner.’ You know, those jugglers who keeps spinning those plates and if one is starting to wobble, he spins it. And if everything is going okay, then he’ll put another plate up. I think he gets his energy from that."

Before wrapping up the interview, Kimmel handed Obama several outlandish statements he insisted she could read out loud because she’s no longer the first lady.

“I’ve never eaten a vegetable,” Obama said to the camera, which she quickly clarified that “wasn’t true.”

“The whole eight years we were in the White House, we used Laura Bush’s Netflix password,” she chuckled. “Laura, I’m sorry. Send me the bill!”

“I’m not sure which one’s Sasha and which one’s Malia,” Obama continued. “They agree!”

She also told the audience that she stole the phrase, “When they go low, we go high” from the “back of a Snapple cap” and that George Clooney is her “freebie.”