Police arrest 5 people in connection with rapper Pop Smoke's murder

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested five people in connection with the February death of rapper Pop Smoke.

A spokesperson for the LAPD confirmed to Fox News that several search and arrest warrants were served throughout the Los Angeles area early Thursday morning, all of which were related to the death of the aspiring 20-year-old rapper, whose real name was Basha Barakah Jackson.

The spokesperson told Fox News that the robbery and homicide division placed three adult males and two juveniles in custody. The LAPD will release further details on the arrests once they are booked and questioned.

The late rapper, 20, was reportedly at a Hollywood Hills, Calif., home around 4:30 a.m. when two men whose faces were covered with masks broke in and fired off multiple gunshots, law enforcement sources told TMZ at the time. The Los Angeles Times also reported the death, citing an unidentified law enforcement source. Multiple outlets reported that the rapper was killed during the home invasion incident.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ some sort of gathering took place at the rapper's house prior to the shooting.

According to the young performer's verified Instagram account, the rapper was gearing up for his "Meet The Woo Tour" beginning in March. He posted about several of his shows already being sold out just one week prior to his death.

Pop Smoke had recently released an album titled "Meet The Woo 2" and had collaborated with Travis Scott. Nicki Minaj also did a remix of his song "Welcome to the Party" months after its initial release.

Hours after the news of the budding musician's death, Minaj took to Instagram with a cryptic tribute.

"The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Unbelievable. Rest In Peace, Pop," she captioned the photo.

The home where the rapper was when he died is reportedly owned by Edwin Arroyave, the husband of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Teddi Mellencamp.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.