Playboy Playmate Victoria Fuller on meeting Hugh Hefner, launching NFTs: ‘We’re making a new identity’

Victoria Fuller is hopping down a different kind of bunny trail.

The artist, who was Playboy’s Miss January 1996, is going from the mansion to the Metaverse by launching the "Rogue Playmates" NFT series. Every buyer will receive a members-only "golden key," which grants them access to a digital space where they can interact with models in real-time. Fuller said the project was created to give fellow Playmates unique opportunities to connect with fans while raising awareness on female artists and entrepreneurs in the male-dominated industry.

The digitally hand-painted NFTs are designed by Fuller, who serves as project director and lead artist, as well as internationally renowned multimedia artist Dutch Bihary. A portion of NFT sales will be donated to nonprofits that advance womens' causes and empowerment.

Fuller spoke to Fox News Digital about "Rouge Playmates," how becoming a Playmate changed her life and why everyone should consider making their mark with NFTs.

Fox News: What inspired the "Rouge Playmates" NFT series?

Victoria Fuller: I got into NFTs in 2021. I found that it was a male-dominated community, and I really wanted to create a project that would inspire women to join. I thought, what better than to create an NFT series with my fellow Playmate sisters?

Fox News: How would you describe NFTs and why should people care now?

Fuller: NFTs are basically digital collectibles. The coding of the token onto the blockchain — it’s all about ownership and authenticity. We’re only scratching the surface of what it can do. But with this project, we’re creating a community that gives us access to the Metaverse.

Fox News: This project will also support a cause that speaks to you. How so?

Fuller: We’re going to set aside a certain amount of money to dedicate to those causes involving women in tech. It’s an important part of what this project is trying to do. It’s a women-led project that also aims to inspire more women into the tech community, which is a huge commitment to us. There are also other charities, like Children of the Night. I’m expanding on all those right now.

Fox News: When did you first realize that you wanted to be an artist?

Fuller: I probably realized I wanted to be an artist when I was around two years old. It’s been with me my whole life.

Fox News: How did Playboy come into your life?

Fuller: I was Miss January 1996. I was chosen by Hugh Hefner. I met a scout randomly on a photoshoot. She sent my pictures, and it just happened from there. It was kind of a whirlwind. I have to say it was some of the best years of my life. Some of the most exciting times of my life have been associated with Playboy. It’s been a great experience.

[Hefner] was incredibly personable and approachable. He was super easy to talk to. He was super engaging and incredibly witty. What surprised me was that he was really funny, smart and sophisticated.

Fox News: Do you remember the last time you spoke to Hugh Hefner?

Fuller: Yes, it was probably two weeks before he passed away. I was up at the mansion. He asked me about my daughter. I gave him a hug, a kiss and an "I love you." That was the last time I interacted with him.

Fox News: How did Playboy change your life?

Fuller: My life transformed because I was able to have a platform for myself as an artist. I had gone to Hugh Hefner with my portfolio to try and work in the art department of Playboy. I thought that would be really exciting. But Hef one-up me by gifting me a licensing contract, which gave me worldwide rights to use all the trademarks of Playboy in my artwork and distribute them worldwide.

I’m still the only artist in history to ever receive a licensing contract from Playboy. I held that contract for about 11 years. That was really instrumental in me launching a professional art career. I think [Hefner] was always incredibly supportive of any passions that the girls may have had. He always wanted them to jump onto bigger and better things. He never wanted us to just stay there. He always wanted us to follow our dreams and use our passions to propel ourselves into the next phase of our lives.

Fox News: Did you ever feel like people didn’t take you seriously as an artist because of the Playmate status?

Fuller: I think there will always be people who are skeptical because of Playboy. … But I’ve had so many more people that have been so engaging and supportive of my art. I would say that has outweighed anybody who maybe didn’t take me seriously. I wouldn’t even notice the people who didn’t take me seriously because the people and communities that did were overwhelming.

Fox News: Some people may assume NFTs are just a phase in the tech world. What’s your take?

Fuller: I think the first start is to get involved with the community. … There are so many utilities to what NFTs can do. We’re only really scratching the surface. To say it’s a fad — people in the NFT community kind of laugh at that because there’s so much going on behind the scenes. … One of the main things about NFTs is controlling your content. You can control your content as the creator. … This is why artists have become so inspired to get involved with the community.

Fox News: What do you make of the shocking allegations made on A&E’s "Secrets of Playboy?"

Fuller: First of all, I want to say that my experience with Hugh Hefner and Playboy have been nothing but super positive. That’s all I have to say on that. … I think this is the best time in history to not only be a Playmate but to be a Rouge Playmate. We’re making a new identity. It’s not about what we’ve been. It’s about where we’re going. It’s about the platform, our voice and the legacy we want to leave for ourselves going forward.

My life is completely involved in this NFT project. We have a team of over 20 people. … I’m completely immersed in this project and seeing it out. … We are not copying Playboy. We’ve been building this for months. We’re not trying to create a flash in the pan. We’re harnessing cutting-edge technology. … It’s about having our own voice and being in control of our own matters.

[As Playmates] we are the ultimate sorority. We are bonded for life. There were only less than 800 of us chosen by Hugh Hefner. It’s a very small group if you consider the big scheme of things. I think we’re really powerful in numbers. And I think it’s really important for us to show that we can break the stereotype of what it means to be a Playmate. We want to show sexy sophistication. But we also want to show that we can operate in this very male-dominated community of NFT and tech space. We’re committed to inspiring women and creating an equitable future in this emerging space.