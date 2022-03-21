Maren Morris defends her 2019 Playboy shoot from ‘prudes’: ‘Get over it’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Maren Morris has a message for her haters.

The country music star called out the "prudes" in her Instagram comments who continue to slam her Playboy shoot from 2019.

The drama started after the 31-year-old recently posted a throwback snap from her appearance, which showed the 31-year-old topless while rocking a cowboy hat.

"Before I go into the next album era, I did @playboy in 2019 and got a lot of hate at the time, but I’m the proudest that I showed country female sexuality in its realist form here," she captioned the black and white photo. "We are nuanced, we are messy and stretch-marked in the most beautiful way. Don’t sleep on us. We tell your down home stories in the most unflinching, gorgeous lane."

While many praised Morris, one commenter wrote, "Please dress appropriate."

Morris responded. "RESPECT 4 MOM BOOBZ."

She also addressed the criticism on her Instagram Story.

"I see this kind of comment a lot on country music accounts at me, soooooo GET OVER IT," wrote Morris. "Letting all the prudes know women in country music own their sexuality too."

Many of Morris’ followers took to the comments section and supported the star, including fellow singer LeAnn Rimes.

"I adore this photo!" wrote the 39-year-old. "You look stunning! The ones talking s— are only DYING to let this side of themselves out. Expression, not repression."

This isn’t the first time Morris had to defend herself over the shoot. When the pictorial was announced in June 2019, many slammed the singer’s decision to pose topless.

"The thing about me is, I make music for myself," she responded on her Instagram Story at the time. "I learned later that it touches others, which is the most wonderful byproduct of a songwriter’s calling. Some can slut-shame me for my lyrics about sex, and you can put me in your little box, but I just want to live and love."

"I recently accepted myself and will put these photos in a frame because I’ll never have this moment back," she continued. "Can’t wait for you to read my interview with @playboy in their ‘Gender + Sexuality’ issue next week. I drop some truth[s] too."

Morris’ sixth studio album, titled "Humble Quest," is expected to drop on March 25.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.