Europe takes wait-and-see approach to sexual misconduct claims against Placido Domingo

Whatever his future in America, opera star Placido Domingo may still have a place to perform in Europe despite allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior.

The Philadelphia Orchestra and San Francisco Opera canceled scheduled performances by Domingo Tuesday after The Associated Press published a story in which numerous women said that Domingo used his power in the opera world to try to pressure them into sexual relationships. The Los Angeles Opera, where Domingo has been general director since 2003, announced it would hire outside counsel to investigate the claims.

But across the Atlantic, there were no immediate cancellations and some even offered words of support for the 78-year-old Domingo. Opera officials noted that no charges had been brought against Domingo and no formal judicial investigations were underway that might provide legal underpinning to cancel any contractual obligations.

One such official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told AP that Domingo's status as one of the most popular and influential figures in the opera world could trigger a backlash against European venues if performances were canceled without due process.

"Some attitudes, seen in hindsight, risk being misunderstood," cultural journalist Leonetta Bentivoglio wrote Wednesday in the Italian newspaper La Repubblica. "That he [Domingo] was a Don Juan was something everyone knew, and in the promiscuous theater world he is not alone. We must add that his charm has always attracted a crowd of women, and often it was he who had to defend himself."

Bentivoglio recalled an incident at a Paris hotel during Domingo's "Three Tenors" heyday with Luciano Pavarotti and Jose Carreras, when he asked journalists to pretend to accompany him in the elevator "to escape to his room without being followed by some beautiful young women," who were in pursuit.

"These are difficult stories to tell in the slippery era of #MeToo," she wrote.

Three Spanish sopranos have also come to Domingo's defense, saying that they have never experienced the sort of behavior described in the AP story, which included accusations that he put his hand down one woman's skirt and forced wet kisses on three others. All of the allegations were related to incidents in the United States, spanning two decades beginning in the late 1980s.

Spain's Europa Press news agency on Wednesday quoted Spanish soprano Davinia Rodriguez as saying she "never felt the least indication of what they accuse the maestro of," adding that Domingo had always shown her and theater workers "the maximum of respect, with the humbleness and generosity that characterizes him."

Fellow Spanish soprano Pilar Jurado said that Domingo had always behaved "as a perfect gentleman" with her and Spanish soprano Ainhoa Arteta expressed shock at the allegations, saying she considered Domingo and his wife to be family.

"I have no idea if he might have flirted and scored. That sort of thing went on before and still does now, but I know he is not a harasser, I'd put my hand in the fire on it," Arteta told the Spanish daily El Pais.

According to Domingo's website, 19 of his 24 scheduled engagements through November 2020 are on European stages. Upcoming performances in Salzburg, Milan, London, Zurich, Cologne, Hamburg and Geneva were still on but some venues said they would monitor the investigation in Los Angeles. Other venues postponed comment, citing the summer holiday.

Domingo received support from the Salzburg Festival in Austria, his next scheduled performance on Aug. 31, as well as from some singers who have shared the stage with him.

Salzburg Festival president Helga Rabl-Stadler, who said she has known Domingo for 25 years and has long appreciated both his “artistic competence” and “appreciative treatment of all festival employees,” said “it would be factually wrong and morally irresponsible to make irreversible judgments at this point.”

The Hamburg opera house in Germany also said Domingo’s Nov. 27 appearance there was still on, citing the lack of any legal action against the tenor.

“As a public institution we neither tolerate nor trivialize sexual assaults, but we are also bound by the principles of the rule of law in our actions. Valid contracts with the concert promoter exist for the appearance of Plácido Domingo,” the opera house said in a statement. “Subject to further developments, the concert will therefore take place as planned.”

Domingo did not respond to detailed questions from the AP about specific incidents but issued a statement calling the allegations “deeply troubling, and as presented, inaccurate.”

“I believed that all of my interactions and relationships were always welcomed and consensual. People who know me or who have worked with me know that I am not someone who would intentionally harm, offend, or embarrass anyone,” the statement said. “However, I recognize that the rules and standards by which we are —and should be — measured against today are very different than they were in the past. I am blessed and privileged to have had a more than 50-year career in opera and will hold myself to the highest standards.”

