‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ producer addresses Johnny Depp’s future with the franchise

Johnny Depp most likely will not be returning as Jack Sparrow anytime soon.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" producer Jerry Bruckheimer spoke on Depp’s involvement with the franchise amid his defamation lawsuit with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp has played the iconic role of Jack Sparrow in all five of the franchise’s movies, including its most recent film "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales," released in 2017.

Bruckheimer was asked by The Sunday Times if Depp will be back, and he responded with, "Not at this point. The future is yet to be decided."

The film’s producer is currently working on two more "Pirates of the Caribbean" movies and confirmed with the outlet that he is talks with Margot Robbie to be cast in one of the two scripts that are currently in development.

Depp, 58, is currently in the middle of a defamation lawsuit in which he has accused his ex-wife Amber Heard of ruining his reputation by sharing false allegations of domestic abuse in an essay she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018. Heard counter-sued Depp for $100 million claiming that he defamed her.

During the ongoing trial, Depp shared that he has no desire to return to the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise. While being cross-examined by Heard’s lawyer, he said, "The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this Earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film, correct?"

Depp responded with, "That is true, Mr. Rottenborn."

While in court, an article published in 2018 was brought to Depp’s attention. The article claimed that due to Heard’s allegations, Depp was "out as Jack Sparrow," Variety reported.

"I wasn't aware of that, but it doesn't surprise me," the actor testified. "Two years had gone by of constant worldwide talk about me being this wife beater. So I'm sure that Disney was trying to cut ties to be safe. The #MeToo movement was in full swing at that point."

Depp’s agent Jack Whigham testified that because of Heard’s allegations, Depp was pulled for the running in the sixth "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie, which ultimately resulted in a $22.5 million loss.

Heard released a statement claiming "the truth" is not on her ex-husband’s side ahead of her third day of cross examinations following a week-long hiatus from the defamation trial that began in Fairfax, Virginia on April 11.

"There's an old saying by trial lawyers: When the facts are on your side, argue the facts; when the facts are not on your side, pound away on the podium. Today, we expect Depp's attorneys will instead pound away on the victim," her representatives said via PEOPLE magazine.

"We fear it will be equal parts shameful and desperate. And, the overwhelming evidence — the truth — is not on Depp's side. The one thing we suspect Depp's attorneys will avoid is the central issue of this trial: Does Amber or any woman have the First Amendment Right of Freedom of Speech."

He fired back in a statement released through his representatives: "As Mr. Depp's counsel correctly predicted in their opening statements last month, Ms. Heard did indeed deliver 'the performance of her life' in her direct examination."

The release continued: "While Ms. Heard's stories have continued to grow new and convenient details, Mr. Depp's recollections have remained exactly the same throughout the six painful years since her first allegations were made. His truth — the truth — is the same no matter the environment in which it is has been presented. The upcoming cross-examination from Mr. Depp's team will be most telling, and will certainly highlight the many fallacies Ms. Heard has now attempted to pass off as fact throughout her convoluted testimony."

