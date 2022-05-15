Chris Rock on Johnny Depp trial: ‘believe all women except Amber Heard’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian Chris Rock ripped Amber Heard after the defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp revealed she had previously admitted to defecating in the bed she once shared with her former spouse.

During a comedy show Thursday in London, Rock discussed the "new rules" when it comes to sex and addressed the trial, emphasizing the importance to believe all women except Heard.

"Believe all women, believe all women… except Amber Heard," Rock said. "What the f--k is she on? She s--t in his bed! She’s fine, but she’s not s--tting fine. She s--t in his bed. Once you s--t in someone’s bed, you just guilty of everything. … What the f--k is going on there? Wow. And they had a relationship after that. It must be amazing p---y. … I’ve been with some crazy b----es but Go----mit."

Heard's alleged defecation incident was revealed in court on April 28, when Depp's former executive chauffeur and security guard Starling Jenkins III testified that the actress told him about the "surprise" she left in Depp's bed following a fight between the ex-couple when they were together. Jenkins clarified that the "surprise" was the defecation.

The security guard also explained that he was driving Heard to a Coachella festival in Indio, California in 2016 when she told him the defecation was a "horrible practical joke gone wrong."

Depp recalled during the trial that he was shown a picture of the bed after the incident.

"I had gone to Mr. [security guard Sean] Bett and said, 'She's at Coachella. I think it's a good time to go downtown so that I can get some of my things and get them out of there,' especially things that were precious to me," Depp said. "Then he showed me a photograph on his telephone of … it was a photograph of our bed, and on my side of the bed, was human fecal matter. ... It was so outside. It was so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh. So I did not go down there that day."

Depp testified that Heard had attempted to blame the bed's condition on his teacup Yorkies.

During Thursday's comedy show, Rock also briefly addressed an altercation from earlier this year between himself and Will Smith.

Rock was slapped by Smith at the Oscars in March after the comedian made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss.

"I'm OK, if anybody was wondering. I got most of my hearing back," Rock said at the beginning of the show, adding that he was not going to joke about the slap.

He added, "People expect me to talk about the b-------, I'm not going to talk about it right now, I'll get to it eventually. On Netflix."

Later in the show, Rock joked, "Anyone who says 'words hurt' has never been punched in the face."

Additionally, Rock spoke during his standup about comedian Dave Chappelle being attacked on stage by a fan in the middle of a performance in California.

"Everyone's a victim these days ... There are real victims in the world, they deserve to be heard, they deserve our love and compassion," Rock said. "But if everybody claims to be a victim, then no one hears the real victims. ... We say the world is addicted to opioids, no... the world is not addicted to opioids. The number one addiction in the world is attention. One of the easiest ways to get attention is to be infamous, to try to stab Dave Chappelle on stage. Or you can be a victim."