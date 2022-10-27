'Pirates of the Caribbean' star Zoe Saldaña says Jerry Bruckheimer apologized for her experience on set

Zoe Saldaña has acted in major movies like "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Avatar" and "Avengers: Endgame."

But one of her very first major roles was as Anamaria in "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" in 2003, and she described the experience as less than ideal.

Saldaña appeared in only one of the popular Johnny Depp films but expressed to EW that this role was her first in a major Hollywood movie.

"It was my first exposure to a major Hollywood mega movie, where there were just so many actors and so many producers and so many crew members," Saldaña told the outlet.

"We were shooting in different locations, and the environments were not that agreeable, sometimes, to our shoot days. I was very young, and it was just a little too big for me, and the pace of it was a little too fast."

She also talked about not having an overall great experience shooting "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" and made the decision not return for any other films in the franchise.

"I walked away not really having a good experience from it overall. I felt like I was lost in the trenches of it a great deal, and I just didn't feel like that was OK," she said.

Saldaña also shared that the film's producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, apologized years later about the poor experience that she had.

"Years later, I was able to meet with Jerry Bruckheimer, who apologized that I had that experience cause he really wants everyone to have a good experience on his projects," she said. "That really moved me — the fact that he remembered that I had mentioned that during press, I guess, or an engagement I had done years before and that he felt compelled to bring it up and to take accountability."

Saldaña is returning to her role of Neytiri in "Avatar: The Way of Water," which releases Dec. 16, 2022.