Published

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ producer spills on Johnny Depp’s future with the franchise

The Disney film's producer weighed in on Depp's fate as Jack Sparrow

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
FRANCHISE FUTURE?- ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ producer addresses Johnny Depp’s future with the franchise. Continue reading…

WELL-WISHES- Shanna Moakler talks Kourtney Kardashian, ex Travis Barker's wedding. Continue reading…

REST IN PEACE- Maggie Peterson, actress on ‘The Andy Griffith Show,’ dead at 81. Continue reading… 
 

COVER GIRLS- Kim Kardashian, Elon Musk’s mother Maye Musk cover Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Continue reading…

‘WASN’T MY INTENTION'- Jason Momoa apologizes after taking pictures inside the Sistine Chapel. Continue reading…

‘BELIEVE ALL WOMEN EXCEPT AMBER HEARD’- Chris Rock weighs in on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial. Continue reading…

WEDDING BELLS- Marc Anthony engaged to Miss Universe contestant Nadia Ferreira. Continue reading… 

'DEVASTATING TIME'- Britney Spears announces loss of her ‘miracle baby.’ Continue reading… 

CALLING IT QUITS- Valerie Bertinelli files for divorce from Tom Vitale. Continue reading…

SEE IT- Val Kilmer shares ‘special throwback’ picture with members of the original ‘Top Gun’ cast. Continue reading… 

