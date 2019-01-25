Pink fires back at online harassers following post about Covington Catholic school students

Pink has had enough of online trolls.

The singer took to Instagram on Thursday to fire back at her critics after getting some backlash for her political opinions on social media.

The 39-year-old mom posted an old image of herself, when she still sported her trademark pink hair, along with a lengthy caption calling out the people who come after her anonymously online.

“Throw up Thursday. I am the same girl I’ve always been. I have always admitted when I am wrong. I have apologized many times. I’m a big believer in apologies, when you’re wrong. I was raised by a Vietnam Veteran who taught me to stand up for what I believe to be right. Even if that means standing alone,” she wrote. “I do not now, nor have I ever apologized for some of my very polarizing opinions. If you are surprised by this, or offended, you have every right to unfollow me, as you really don’t know who I am. I am mostly peace and love, with a little bit of go f*ck yourself. So when you keyboard warriors (anonymous toughguys) threaten me? that middle finger is pointed at you.”

The star never specifies what she was targeted for by online trolls, but it’s possible it had something to do with her throwing her hat into the ongoing controversy surrounding a group of high school students who were accused of disrupting a march for Native American people.

“Appalling and beyond disrespectful. Nauseating. What’s going to be done about this? And why can’t this s--- happen when I’m around? There’d be some headlines that day. That’s for sure. Where are the chaperones???? Teachers??? Parents????” she wrote over a video of the now-infamous incident in which Covington Catholic High school student Nick Sandmann was locked in an intense staredown with Native American Nathan Phillips.

Pink, however, remains undeterred by her critics, reiterating in her post that they’re able to click the unfollow button on her at any time.

“Again: the unfollow button is (I think) top right of your screen. It lets you unfollow people you find make you uncomfortable. It’s great. It really works. This country is broken right now in a lot of ways. It makes me very angry and sad. We all remind me of my parents right before their divorce when they could no longer even speak to each other with anything less than hatred and vitriol. It’s tragic. And we’re all to blame,” she wrote. “There are many beautiful people in the world and in this country who want equality for all. Justice. For people to be paid for their work. For their leaders to communicate in productive ways. For children to have respect for others, for veterans to be honored and treated with respect. These are the ideals my father raised me with. And you all cannot talk me out of it. No matter what vile things you say about me and my husband and my children. Onwards and upwards. Keep fighting the good fight.”