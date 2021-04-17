Piers Morgan says it's 'heartbreakingly sad' Queen Elizabeth will sit alone at Prince Philip's funeral

Piers Morgan expressed support and sympathy for Queen Elizabeth II in the hours leading up to Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday.

The Duke of Edinburgh will be laid to rest at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, and given the stringent coronavirus protocols, the queen will be seated alone during the intimate family event, outlets reported Friday, citing a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace.

On Friday afternoon, Morgan, 56, took to Twitter to react to the news.

"The Queen, who has devoted her life to selfless public service, will be forced to sit all alone during the funeral of her husband of 73 years, due to covid restrictions. How heartbreakingly sad," Morgan wrote.

Then, on Saturday morning, just hours ahead of the ceremonial royal funeral, Morgan followed up with another tweet in which he says his thoughts are with the queen.

"Thinking of The Queen today as she says goodbye to the love of her life," Morgan tweeted along with two photos of Philip and Her Majesty gazing into one another's eyes.

Morgan notoriously left "Good Morning Britain" over his critical remarks about Meghan Markle following the Oprah Winfrey interview in March. Morgan's controversial comments were then supported by Sharon Osbourne on "The Talk," causing an intense on-air spat between Ozzy Osbourne's wife and co-host Sheryl Underwood. It ended with Osbourne leaving the show for good.

The Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband of 73 years, died on April 9. He was 99.

The ceremonial royal funeral is expected to be a low-key send-off to Philip, the longest-serving royal consort in British history. The ceremony, code-named Operation Forth Bridge, was limited to 30 attendees, but the service is one that the Duke of Edinburgh had much participation in planning prior to his passing.

The Queen will be joined by the four children she shared with Prince Philip – Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – as well as Charles's wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Anne's husband Timothy Laurence and Edward's wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Additionally, each of Philip’s eight grandchildren -- who include Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn -- will also attend the funeral.

Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton; Zara Tindall's husband, Mike Tindall; Princess Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, and Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, will also join their royal spouses at the family event.

All funeral attendees will be required to wear face coverings while inside St. George's Chapel while those who are participating in the funeral procession will not be donning masks until they’ve entered the chapel.

Members of the Royal Navy, the Royal Marines, the Royal Air Force and the British Army plan to take part in the funeral procession. Philip’s coffin will be carried to St. George’s Chapel on a specially adapted Land Rover, which he designed himself.

It was previously revealed that Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, 39, will not be in attendance. The Duchess of Sussex, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, was advised by her doctor not to attend. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex settled down in Santa Barbara, California, last year, months after the couple announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family.

