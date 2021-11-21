Peter Aykroyd, 'SNL' writer and actor, dead at 66

Peter Aykroyd, an Emmy-nominated writer, former "Saturday Night Live" cast member and brother to Dan Aykroyd, has died at age 66.

The popular sketch comedy series paid tribute to Aykroyd during this week’s episode of the show, which was hosted by "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" actor Simu Liu. The show briefly showed a card revealing Aykroyd's death that was displayed along with a picture of him from when he was a featured player on the show from 1979-1980.

Later in the night, the official "Saturday Night Live" Twitter account shared an old short film that Peter Aykroyd starred in called "Java Junkie." The sketch plays out like a 1950s noir-style story in which a man enters a diner and can’t stop drinking cup after cup of coffee. When he’s thrown out, he takes to the streets sucking down as much java in New York City as he can get his hands on. Eventually, he’s taken in by Maxwell House, where he’s taught to kick the habit.

The sketch similarly ends with a title card honoring the late writer/actor.

Deadline reports that Aykroyd began his comedy career with small parts in "The New Avengers" and "SCTV," where his brother was also a performer. In his yearlong tenure at "SNL," he received an outstanding writing in a variety or music program Emmy nomination along with several other writers at the time.

Like his 69-year-old brother, Peter had an affinity for the paranormal, creating the Canadian series "PSI Factor: Chronicles of the Paranormal." He also co-wrote the 1991 film "Nothing but Trouble" with his brother.

Aykroyd was no stranger to playing roles inspired by his brother. While he didn’t have a part in "Ghostbusters," he did a voice in the "The Blues Brothers" animated series alongside Jim Belushi. They each voiced the characters played by their brothers, Dan and John, in the live-action film and on "SNL."