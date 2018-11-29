Pete Davidson returns to Instagram for first time since Ariana Grande split

Pete Davidson returned to Instagram on Wednesday two months after his whirlwind engagement to Ariana Grande ended.

The “Saturday Night Live” star posted on the social media platform to promote his new film “Big Time Adolescence” that is set to screen at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, which will run from Jan. 24 to Feb. 3.

“see you at sundance muthf---as #bigtimeadolescence,” Davidson wrote in his post along with several still images from the movie.

Davidson, 25, deactivated his Instagram account in October following the end of his four-month engagement to Grande. Wednesday’s post for his 2.4 million followers was his first since the split.

The comedian deleted all of his posts on Instagram in July and told followers on his Instagram stories that he just didn’t want to be on the platform anymore.

"No there's nothing wrong," Davidson wrote on his Instagram Stories. "No nothing happened. No there's nothing cryptic about anything. I just don't wanna be on Instagram anymore. Or on any social media platform.”

Davidson and Grande announced their engagement in June weeks after they started dating. Their relationship took a toll in September following the death of Grande’s ex Mac Miller.