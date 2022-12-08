Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Pete Davidson returns to Instagram with Eli Manning in an unexpected joint account

The comedian and the former NFL quarterback launched a joint Instagram account on Wednesday

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
Pete Davidson is back on Instagram, but this time, he is not alone. Davidson returned to the social media platform on Wednesday as one part of the unlikely duo of Davidson and former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning. 

So far, the two have shared five posts under the handle pete_eli10 since they launched the joint account.

"Hello Instagram," Davidson said in their first Instagram post. "I have decided to come back, but only with the GOAT."

Pete Davidson has returned to Instagram with a joint account he created with Eli Manning. 

Pete Davidson has returned to Instagram with a joint account he created with Eli Manning.  (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The video then pans to Manning, who is laying next to Davidson in his bed. 

"Your bed is so comfortable," Manning joked. 

"Stay tuned for more photos on the gram," Davidson added with a laugh. 

In the second post, Davidson is sitting on a window sill in his NYC apartment surrounded by Manning posters and New York Giants memorabilia. 

Eli Manning, former New York Giants quarterback, did a segment for "The Eli Manning Show" with comedian Pete Davidson, where they discussed starting an Instagram account together. 

Eli Manning, former New York Giants quarterback, did a segment for "The Eli Manning Show" with comedian Pete Davidson, where they discussed starting an Instagram account together.  (Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

The third post shows Manning pointing at Davidson's New York Giants tattoo, and the fourth is a reel posted in collaboration with the New York Giants account where the two are discussing being the big spoon and the little spoon. 

The most recent post on the account is a mirror selfie of the pair, with Manning wearing an all purple tracksuit. 

As for why the two started the joint account, the bio puts it simply. 

"We both don't have Instagram so we made one together," the bio reads. 

Pete Davidson announced his departure from "Saturday Night Live" in May 2022. 

Pete Davidson announced his departure from "Saturday Night Live" in May 2022.  (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Also in the bio is a link to a video posted on the New York Giants YouTube channel from "The Eli Manning Show", where Manning visits Davidson at his apartment. The two discuss starting an Instagram, play Madden, throw around a football, talk about Davidson's upcoming show, "Bupkis" and also his experience auditioning for "Saturday Night Live." 

Davidson has left and came back to Instagram multiple times in the past. He deleted his account back in February before launching the new account with Manning. 

