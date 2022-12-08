Pete Davidson returns to Instagram with Eli Manning in an unexpected joint account

Pete Davidson is back on Instagram, but this time, he is not alone. Davidson returned to the social media platform on Wednesday as one part of the unlikely duo of Davidson and former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning.

So far, the two have shared five posts under the handle pete_eli10 since they launched the joint account.

"Hello Instagram," Davidson said in their first Instagram post. "I have decided to come back, but only with the GOAT."

The video then pans to Manning, who is laying next to Davidson in his bed.

"Your bed is so comfortable," Manning joked.

"Stay tuned for more photos on the gram," Davidson added with a laugh.

In the second post, Davidson is sitting on a window sill in his NYC apartment surrounded by Manning posters and New York Giants memorabilia.

The third post shows Manning pointing at Davidson's New York Giants tattoo, and the fourth is a reel posted in collaboration with the New York Giants account where the two are discussing being the big spoon and the little spoon.

The most recent post on the account is a mirror selfie of the pair, with Manning wearing an all purple tracksuit.

As for why the two started the joint account, the bio puts it simply.

"We both don't have Instagram so we made one together," the bio reads.

Also in the bio is a link to a video posted on the New York Giants YouTube channel from "The Eli Manning Show", where Manning visits Davidson at his apartment. The two discuss starting an Instagram, play Madden, throw around a football, talk about Davidson's upcoming show, "Bupkis" and also his experience auditioning for "Saturday Night Live."

Davidson has left and came back to Instagram multiple times in the past. He deleted his account back in February before launching the new account with Manning.