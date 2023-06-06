Pete Davidson lashes out at PETA amid puppy purchase backlash: 'F--- you'

Pete Davidson is in the doghouse over a scathing new voicemail he allegedly left for a PETA employee, which was obtained by Fox News Digital.

According to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), the former "Saturday Night Live" star left an explicit voicemail for Daphna Nachminovitch, the senior vice president of PETA's Cruelty Investigations Department, Monday afternoon, after she released a statement condemning his decision to shop for a dog at a pet store in New York City.

"Thank you so much for making comments publicly that I didn't adopt a dog," Davidson begins, after identifying himself. "I just want to let you know I'm severely allergic to dogs, so I have to get a specific breed. I'm only not allergic to Cavapoos, and those type of dogs," he says, referencing hypoallergenic breeds.

"And my mom's f---ing dog, who's two years old, died a week prior, and we're all so sad. So I had to get a specific dog. So why don't you do your research before f---ing create[ing] news story for people because you're a boring, tired c---. F--- you. And suck my d---."

FORMER 'SNL' STAR PETE DAVIDSON'S CAR CRASH BEING INVESTIGATED: POLICE

A representative for Davidson did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment about the voicemail.

However, after the volatile voicemail was leaked, Davidson told TMZ that he didn't know he could "adopt a specific hypoallergenic dog," and that he was told "it wasn't an option, and if it was, it was rare."

He also addressed the anger he'd expressed in the voicemail, saying it stemmed from the grief his family was feeling after the loss of Henry.

"I haven't seen my mom and sister cry like that in over 20 years. I was trying to cheer up my family. I was already upset that the store had filmed me without my permission or acknowledgment. Then this organization (PETA) made a public example of us, making our grieving situation worse. I am upset. It was a poor choice of words. I shouldn't have said what I said, but I am not sorry for standing up for myself and my family."

LISTEN BELOW: Explicit voicemail allegedly sent by Pete Davidson to PETA rep

The incident took place after Davidson's friend and writer Dave Sirus took to social media last month to share a message from Davidson, alerting his fans to the death of his dog.

"Hey guys. I know today is the ‘Bupkis’ premiere day but I wanna use today to remember my dog Henry. Yesterday we lost a key member of the Davidson family," he wrote, beneath a carousel of photos of him with the apricot-colored pup.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

"Not sure id [sic] even be around without him. He was the happiest and sweetest dog ever. He used to get excited when he saw me and would pee everywhere…He was truly the best. My mom, sister and I are broken and will miss him forever. We love you Henry. Thank you for making our lives fuller and reminding me what actually matters."

Davidson and his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders were later photographed at dog breeder Citipups, trying to purchase a new dog. On their website, they are currently offering several different Cavapoo puppies for sale.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

PETA employee Nachminovitch was barking mad after seeing that Davidson and Wonders had gone to a pet store, and issued a statement chastising Davidson's decision to not "adopt and not shop."

"It’s tragic that Pete didn’t seek out a borough-born mutt from a city animal shelter, because a scrappy New Yorker with charm, personality, and unconventional handsomeness could have been his perfect match. Since shelters in New York and across the country are overflowing with homeless animals, PETA urges Pete to show some big heart energy by adopting, not shopping, in the future," she shared in the statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

But it seems she was barking up the wrong tree with that suggestion, as her words angered Davidson, allegedly prompting the explosive voicemail.

PETA fought back, rebutting Davidson's claims that they hadn't done "research" ahead of releasing a statement.

"If Pete had done his research, he would know that there’s no such thing as a hypoallergenic dog, that at least a quarter of dogs in shelters are purebreds, and that Petfinder has listings for homeless dogs of every breed under the sun, including the one he purchased."

PETA told Fox News Digital that Davidson has not reached out to the organization since the voicemail went public.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

PETA did offer their condolences to the Davidson family for the loss of Henry, but also doubled down on the dangers of shopping for dogs.

"Our hearts go out to Pete and the rest of the Davidson family for the loss of their beloved dog, but there’s no excuse for promoting the puppy mill industry by buying a dog from a pet store when millions of wonderful dogs await loving homes in animal shelters. Anyone set on finding a dog of a specific breed can go to shelters, where an estimated 25% of dogs are ‘purebreds,’ check with adoption groups, or search Petfinder online," they shared.

"Citipups, the store where Pete purchased his dog, has come under fire for allegedly selling sick puppies who have died prematurely," the statement continued. "We know Pete cares about animals and was trying to do a nice thing for his family, but he has millions of impressionable fans and his choices matter—so the next time he’s ready to welcome an animal into the family, we hope he makes the compassionate choice to adopt, not buy."