People's Choice Awards: What to know about the 2021 show

The annual People’s Choice Awards are here.

From host Kenan Thompson to honorary award recipients Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Halle Berry, the fan-voted night is sure to be a star-studded one.

Here’s everything to know ahead of the awards show:

When do they take place?

The E! People’s Choice Awards 2021 are set to take place on Dec. 7 at 9 pm EST at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

How can I watch?

Viewers can watch live on the E! Network and NBC. The awards show can also be streamed on Hulu+, Paramount and YouTube TV.

Who is hosting?

The host is "Saturday Night Live" star Kenan Thompson.

Who is nominated?

Movie of 2021 nominees are "Black Widow," "F9: The Fast," "Saga," "Dune," "No Time To Die," "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," "Coming 2 America," "The Tomorrow War" and "Venom: Let There Be Carnage."

TV Show of 2021 nominees are "Cobra Kai," "Grey’s Anatomy," "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "Loki," "Saturday Night Live," "The Bachelor," "This Is Us" and "WandaVision."

Song of 2021 nominations are BTS for "Butter," Ed Sheeran for "Bad Habits," Adele for "Easy on Me," Olivia Rodrigo for "good 4 u," Lil Nas X for "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)," Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon for "Peaches," The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber for "Stay" and Cardi B for "Up."

Nominees for Social Star of 2021 are Addison Rae, Britney Spears, Charli D’Amelio, Dwayne Johnson, Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner and Lil Nas X.

Is anyone performing?

Christina Aguilera is performing at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.

Anyone receiving honorary awards?

Halle Berry is receiving the 2021 People’s Icon Award. Dwayne Johnson is receiving the 2021 People’s Champion Award. Kim Kardashian is receiving the 2021 Fashion Icon Award. Christina Aguilera is receiving the 2021 Music Icon Award.

Who votes?

The fans vote for each category.