Penn Jillette talks about ‘hardcore’ method to keep weight off: report

Penn Jillette, half of the magic duo Penn & Teller, said in a recent interview that if you take health advice from a Vegas magician, “you are an idiot,” but said his method of fasting 23 hours a day has proven effective.

Jillette told The Los Angeles Times that his health was poor when he reached 330 pounds. He was on six different medications a 90 percent heart blockage. He said he took to the internet and sought ways to avoid surgery.

“Don’t believe those articles that say, “Just cut your portions down by 20 percent,” he told the paper. “Skip dessert” or “Cut out sodas.” Yeah, that seems logical. But it doesn’t work for me — I want to lose a pound a day. I want to see the scale go like this [points straight down]. So I went for a radical change in diet — whole-food plant-based, hard-core vegan, vegetables, no processed food, no sugar. And I limited my eating to just an hour a day, so I’m always fasting 23 hours.”

He said the lifestyle is obtainable by anyone, but they just have to be committed. “Decide it’s going to be hard and do it like the other things that are hard in your life.”

He said he cut out all processed food and eliminated pasta and bread. He said it took him three years not to want a chocolate shake. He said he still exercises but less than before.

The Associated Press contributed to this report