Paulina Porizkova dances topless to Bee Gees in behind-the-scenes look at photoshoot

Paulina Porizkova danced topless to the Bee Gees during a recent photoshoot.

The 56-year-old model shared a clip of her dance moves to her Instagram page on Monday. Porizkova wore a black blazer – with nothing underneath – paired with black underwear bottoms for a Los Angeles Magazine shoot.

"Just put some Bee Gees on and I can’t help dancing," Porizkova captioned the video. "And in this case, strutting my stuff for @lamag. As you can see, this was a fun, relaxed shoot helmed by @jill.greenberg."

"It always helps to be photographed by a woman when you’re at you most vulnerable- whether physically or emotionally naked."

The former Sports Illustrated Swim model recently opened up about negative comments she receives on her Instagram posts as she combats ageism.

"Most of the reactions have been overwhelmingly positive," the model said of her Instagram posts during her recent interview with Los Angeles Magazine. "But the negative ones have been so mean."

"They’re like, ‘You’re so desperate,’ or ‘It’s time to retire, grandma.’ But I looked at those pictures of myself without makeup or without clothes, and I just thought, ‘Hey, I look pretty good for my age,'" she added.