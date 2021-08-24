Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Paulina Porizkova dances topless to Bee Gees in behind-the-scenes look at photoshoot

The former Sports Illustrated Swim model said being photographed by a woman 'when you're at' your 'most vulnerable' is helpful

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 24 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 24

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Paulina Porizkova danced topless to the Bee Gees during a recent photoshoot. 

The 56-year-old model shared a clip of her dance moves to her Instagram page on Monday. Porizkova wore a black blazer – with nothing underneath – paired with black underwear bottoms for a Los Angeles Magazine shoot.

"Just put some Bee Gees on and I can’t help dancing," Porizkova captioned the video. "And in this case, strutting my stuff for @lamag. As you can see, this was a fun, relaxed shoot helmed by @jill.greenberg."

"It always helps to be photographed by a woman when you’re at you most vulnerable- whether physically or emotionally naked."

PAULA PORIZKOVA COMBATS AGEISM WITH FULLY NUDE MAGAZINE COVER SHOOT: ‘I LOOK PRETTY GOOD FOR MY AGE’

Paulina Porizkova has been outspoken about ageism as she ramps up her revealing posts on Instagram.

Paulina Porizkova has been outspoken about ageism as she ramps up her revealing posts on Instagram. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

The former Sports Illustrated Swim model recently opened up about negative comments she receives on her Instagram posts as she combats ageism.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Most of the reactions have been overwhelmingly positive," the model said of her Instagram posts during her recent interview with Los Angeles Magazine. "But the negative ones have been so mean."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They’re like, ‘You’re so desperate,’ or ‘It’s time to retire, grandma.’ But I looked at those pictures of myself without makeup or without clothes, and I just thought, ‘Hey, I look pretty good for my age,'" she added.

Trending