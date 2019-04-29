Paul Begala: I’d allow a Dem to 'shoot my dog' if they can beat Trump in 2020

CNN commentator Paul Begala said Monday night he’d allow any Democratic candidate to murder his own pet if they can beat President Donald Trump in next year's election.

Discussing the launch of former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, Begala began by telling anchor Chris Cuomo that the 2020 election will mark the first time that he does not have a candidate that he supported during the Democratic primary.

“This is what I’m looking for: I’m a JFK Democrat. I will pay any price, bear any burden, support any friend, oppose any foe to ensure the defeat of Donald J. Trump,” the former Clinton advisor elaborated. “You could be for Medicare-For-All or not, you could shoot my dog and if I think you can beat Trump, I’m gonna be for you.”

“Well, that’s very mainstream of you,” Cuomo reacted.

CNN pundit Ana Navarro, who described herself as a “disenfranchised Republican” expressed her excitement for Biden’s candidacy, saying that she’s “biased” for knowing the former senator-turned-VP and praising how he has “never changed.”

“The idea of a Joe Biden, who’s got the experience, who’s calling to our better angels, who is talking about unity, but I, like Paul, there’s no way I will vote for Trump, even if he shoots Paul’s dog because he better not shoot mine,” Navarro exclaimed. “No animals will be harmed in the making of this democracy.”

“Enough with the shooting of the dogs!” Cuomo told the panel. “It’s the only thing all Americans care about.”

Begala sparked controversy earlier this year when he referred to top White House advisors Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner as "cockroaches."

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @JosephWulfsohn.